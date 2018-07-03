Sponsored

Looking Into A Part-Time Course? Here's How You Can Further Your Career

Whether you're going back to college to further your career or giving third-level education a go for the first time, it can be a little daunting.

Juggling a job and coursework can be tough - believe me, I've done this myself - but the end result is so rewarding. Studying part-time for a year allowed me to completely change my career and work abroad for three years before returning to Dublin. Best decision I ever made!

If you're looking to take the next step in your education or career, Dublin Business School is your go-to place. They have an amazing choice of Professional Diploma courses kicking off in early 2019 that will nudge you in the right direction to gain an advantage in the workplace or simply enhance your current qualifications.

From Business Project Management to Counselling and Psychotherapy, Marketing to Social Science you'll find a course that works for you and with you and your schedule.

Offering a range of Undergrad, Postgrad and Professional Diplomas to Professional Accountancy Exams and government funded Springboard+/ICT skills courses, DBS excels in their field as all courses are created with career-development in mind and designed and taught by industry professionals.

One thing I took from my course was how dedicated the lecturers were - they lived and breathed what they taught, which brought passion and realism to the classroom.

They cater for full-time or part-time students, offer online courses and welcome international students. Plus, some of their courses are available from only one night per week so you can still hang on to your life outside of work and college.

With several campuses in Dublin City centre, the city is a playground for anyone that attends DBS - it's a great way to experience the best that Dublin has to offer. They really focus on the students and strive to create a healthy balance of hard work, student support and college-endorsed events, trips and celebrations.

With a track record for industry-led courses that lead to exciting career opportunities, it's no wonder Dublin Business School was awarded ‘Best College of Business’ and ‘Overall Excellence in Education’ at the 2018 Education Awards. These guys really know what they're doing.

Their next Open Event will take place between 5pm - 7pm on Tuesday January 8th in their Aungier Street building. Even if a part-time course is a tiny thought in your head right now, why not head down and chat to their super helpful team? You never know, it could be the best decision you ever made too!

