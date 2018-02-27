Sponsored

These Dublin Barbers Are Giving Away Half-Price Snips To The Men Of Dublin This Week

And they're ALSO gonna educate customers about a certain medical procedure...

Barber Shop

Men of Dublin, you know how important it is to get the perfect haircut. You want to be able to go somewhere you can trust and somewhere you know you can have a laugh and a chat about anything.

Taking place between 9am and 1pm tomorrow, 'Nip In For The Snip' will let you experience barber shop chat that's like no other in Grafton Barbers on Grafton Street and in the Arnott’s Department Store.

Irish Life Health, who offer up to €360 back on vasectomy procedures by a GP, is raising awareness about vasectomies in Ireland for 2018 and are partnering up with these barbers to give away half-price haircuts this Wednesday, February 28. 

Not only will you be saving yourself some money, but you'll also be learning everything you could possibly need to know about a poorly understood procedure.

For example, did you know that vasectomies are the most effective form of contraception, with a one in 3000 chance of pregnancy after a successful procedure? Well, you do now.

As well as this, after a vasectomy most men report an increase in their sex drive, as they no longer need to worry about an unintended pregnancy. 

We like the sound of that. 

How does it all work? Well, vasectomies simply involve sealing the tubes that carry the sperm from men’s testicles to their penis. It's a minor surgical procedure, which causes a minimal amount of discomfort. Following the operation men are still able to ejaculate, but the semen no longer contains any sperm. 

It is carried out under local anesthetic and takes about 10 minutes to complete. 

A quick in and out procedure, excuse the pun. 

Vasectomy Irish Life9

For further information on the Grafton Barber 'Nip In For Snip' partnership follow Irish Life Health on Twitter and Facebook and Grafton Barbers on Twitter and Facebook

You can also find more information about the vasectomy benefits across Irish Life Health plans on their website.

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

barber haircut hair Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
These Dublin Barbers Are Giving Away Half-Price Snips To The Men Of Dublin This Week
These Dublin Barbers Are Giving Away Half-Price Snips To The Men Of Dublin This Week
Ireland's Largest Craft Beer & Food Fair Is Coming Back To Dublin Next Month
Ireland's Largest Craft Beer & Food Fair Is Coming Back To Dublin Next Month
A Dubliner Won €250,000 In A Lotto Draw Last Night
A Dubliner Won €250,000 In A Lotto Draw Last Night
Lovin Getaways: Our Latest Deal Might Tempt You To Make Shipquay Boutique Hotel Your Next Weekend Escape
Lovin Getaways: Our Latest Deal Might Tempt You To Make Shipquay Boutique Hotel Your Next Weekend Escape
Fancy Bagging A Weekend Away At A Wine Course In A Five-Star Hotel? Here's Your Chance
Fancy Bagging A Weekend Away At A Wine Course In A Five-Star Hotel? Here's Your Chance
One In Five People Have Lied About One Major Thing When Cooking Dinner For Someone Else
One In Five People Have Lied About One Major Thing When Cooking Dinner For Someone Else
The Powerball Is Now €132M — Here Are Five Insane Holidays You Could Take With That Kind Of Money
The Powerball Is Now €132M — Here Are Five Insane Holidays You Could Take With That Kind Of Money
Lovin Getaways: Check Out This Special Offer For A Luxurious Stay At Castle Leslie Estate
Lovin Getaways: Check Out This Special Offer For A Luxurious Stay At Castle Leslie Estate
Attention Maltesers Lovers! Something's Happening Around Dublin This Week That Might Sort Out Your Valentine's Present
Attention Maltesers Lovers! Something's Happening Around Dublin This Week That Might Sort Out Your Valentine's Present
Lovin Getaways: Are You Tempted By This Couple's Deal For A Relaxing Stay In Maryborough Hotel?
Lovin Getaways: Are You Tempted By This Couple's Deal For A Relaxing Stay In Maryborough Hotel?
Seven Exciting Things Your Poor, Sad Single Friends Can Do In Dublin This Valentine's Day
Seven Exciting Things Your Poor, Sad Single Friends Can Do In Dublin This Valentine's Day
The EuroMillions Jackpot Is Now €116M — Here Are Seven Absurd Things You Could Do In Ireland With That Kind Of Cash
The EuroMillions Jackpot Is Now €116M — Here Are Seven Absurd Things You Could Do In Ireland With That Kind Of Cash
A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March
Entertainment

A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March
These Dublin Barbers Are Giving Away Half-Price Snips To The Men Of Dublin This Week
Sponsored

These Dublin Barbers Are Giving Away Half-Price Snips To The Men Of Dublin This Week
Dublin's Newest Lotto Millionaires Have Came Forward
Dublin

Dublin's Newest Lotto Millionaires Have Came Forward
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
Food and Drink

A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year
News

Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin