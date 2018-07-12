Feature Sponsored

Dublin's Best Beer Gardens For When The Sun Shines

Grand aul' day for it

Beer Garden Cool Toa Heftiba 702358 Unsplash

Are you currently in the mood for a delicious, cold, and all round satisfying pint in an outdoor environment? Thought so.

We suggest you choose a spot from the 10 listed below and treat yo' self to a well-deserved liquid treat this fine sunny day.

Thank us later.

Toner's

The original and, some would say, the best. Get your fix in one of the original Irish pubs this eve.

Toners

The Long Stone

Its central location makes The Long Stone the perfect place to meet up with friends, with the layout for this garden being optimum for chit-chatting.

As well as this, the space boasts a pool table, long benches, and is well heated for when the sun inevitably goes down, crucial for the temperamental weather we have on our little island.

The Long Stone

The Living Room

Big garden, big screen, big atmosphere. Big winner.

The Living Room wins all round, pairing Irish people's love for wetting our whistles and checking out sports from around the world.

Practically a small stadium in its own right, this is a perfect spot for a lively chat.

Living Room

DTwo

The mother of all beer gardens.

DTwo sizeable space gives it a cracking atmosphere, with the green and red lighting give the place a tropical feel.

Dtwo

The Bernard Shaw

Thirsty? Hungry? Mad to play pool in a graffiti-soaked wonderland? Then The Bernard Shaw is right up your alley.

The back area is the bar’s best feature, the perfect spot to chill with your mates on long benches and forget your worries.

Shaw

The Pav

The city's biggest beer garden, The Pav is a social hub where you can feel free to relax and laugh like there's no tomorrow.

Thepac

Ryan's

Ryan's of Beggars Bush may not be in your neighbourhood, but it's definitely worth the walk if you're in the area.

Round tables for optimum chatting possibilities, plenty of greenery to lie on, and cheery bar staff that you'll want to become actual mates with. What's not to love?

Screen Shot 2016 04 20 At 15 06 36

The Church

This place is an absolute beaut — not just for drinks, but for the insanely good Gallery Restaurant, which has welcomed the likes of Bill Clinton, Macklemore and Taylor Swift through its doors. No word of a lie. Sure how could they say no, with a beer garden that looks like this?

Take us to Church!

12936617 10154074830388609 2040410046328092222 N

The Odeon

Just off the green line Luas, hop into Odeon for some of the tastiest cocktails the city has to offer. Ample seating outside, as well as to the front and also to the side.

Spoiled for choice, so you are.

12717968 10153218004122030 2307210396168290126 N

House

A whopper drink selection, deadly terrace area and lightweight covering to have your back in Dublin's erratic ever-changing weather? House has it all.

It's also trendy, super chilled and suits all occasions. It's a no-brainer, really.

House

