Dublin Pubs: Where We Raise A Glass To Life

Dublin: it’s a bit of a mad place and you never really know what you’re going to see from one day to the next. With all kinds of personalities and lifestyles co-existing in this great city of ours, there are a lot of stories to be shared and heard. And where is that best reflected? In Dublin pubs of course.

You might say that the pubs of Dublin are the true heart and soul of the city. It’s where each of our unique stories come to life, where we laugh and gossip, and where we connect.

From rock bars to hipster spots to traditional Irish pubs, Dublin’s pub culture is the definition of ‘different strokes for different folks.’

But no matter what walk of life you come from, Dublin pubs are the places where you meet mates and connect on some level while you raise a glass to life.

Dublin pubs really are the best in the world.

Check out this unreal video from 5 Lamps and the LVA that perfectly captures the essence of Dublin pubs.

Enjoy 5 Lamps responsibly.