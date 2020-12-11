Close

Dublin singer reveals her most listened to tracks and where in the world her fans are

By Brian Dillon

December 11, 2020 at 1:32pm

Sponsored

Irish singer Aimée delves into her #2020Wrapped with us. 

Music has been a best friend to many of us throughout this rollercoaster of a year.

There are songs that cheered us up when we were feeling defeated, artists who helped us throw a party for one at home and podcasts that made us feel like we were hanging out with mates. And we love them all for it.

We've teamed up with Spotify to discover how our listening habits changed during the chaos and what kind of music we listened to during a very interesting time in history.

We caught up with Aimée, who has released some seriously gorgeous singles lately such as Bulletproof, Don't Call Me Pretty and Break Me. Honestly, I'm such a fan. So we were buzzing to find out through Spotify Wrapped what she's been listening to this year and what kind of music inspires her to create such bops belters.

Much like Erica Cody, Aimée predicted that her most listened to artist of 2020 would be Ariana Grande. And she was right! She said, "I listened to her Sweetener Live album when I was missing gigs and hearing the crowds cheering gave me chills."

Her other top artists were H.E.R., Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. Excellent taste, Aimée! Naturally, her top genre was pop. Given the year that's in it, the same could probably be said for many of us.

What was her top song? It was Diamonds by Sam Smith. After that, it was Yummy by Justin Bieber, My Oh My by Camilla Cabello and Rare by Selena Gomez.

Now, for the big question: how many minutes did she spend listening to music and podcasts on Spotify. A whopping 14,953 minutes.

When we asked her what her song of lockdown was, she told us it was Gone by N*Sync. "I created a kind of throwback playlist because this year was just so bad. I just needed little bits that were going to pick me up. Didn't we all, Aimée.

Now, for her top podcasts of 2020.

And she listened to some great ones such as Armchair Expert by Dax Shephard, Supersoul by the one and only Oprah and Call Her Daddy, which she describes as "so lit".

Aimée was also surprised to learn that her music was listened to in 85 countries. What was more surprising is that she is most listened to in Russia. "I don't know anyone in Russia, so that's really cool."

Aimée also received some touching messages from fans, telling her why they love her music. Check out the above video to discover Aimée's full 2020 Wrapped.

Spotify Wrapped has been supplying us with a nice dose of joy and nostalgia, something we didn't think we would get much of this year. To discover your 2020 Wrapped, head here. And share it with your friends on social media using the hashtag #2020Wrapped.

Think you know how Irish people enjoyed music in 2020? Head here to take our quiz!

