Savvy Shoppers Take Note - There'll Be Discounts Galore At This Dundrum Event Next Week

Early Christmas Shopping anyone?

Dundrum Town Centre

One of the biggest events on the Dublin Christmas calendar is happening next week, and savvy shoppers will not want to miss out.

Not only will there be bargains galore at Dublin's finest shopping destination, Dundrum Town Centre, but there'll be live music and entertainment to make an unforgettable evening marking the official start of the festive season.

Yep, Christmas comes early this year as Shop and Rock returns to Dundrum Town Centre for one night only – bringing entertainment, glamour and discounted shopping. This year, Dundrum is planning on pulling out all the stops to make Shop and Rock 2018 the most spectacular feast for the senses yet.

Dundrum Sr 1

Aside from the bargains to be had, shoppers will enjoy a night of 1920s era decadent glamour and magical entertainment fit to rival the most lavish parties the roaring decade ever saw. Entertainment on the night includes; Fatale Folies, interactive aerial performers, the critically acclaimed Trinity Orchestra and a DJ set from 2FM’s resident cool girl Tara Stewart with many more surprises in store.

The annual Shop and Rock event takes place just after payday making it the perfect shopping occasion for early birds to get ahead of the crowds and ensure that they tick every item off their shopping lists in the run up to Christmas. Shop and Rock has become an even more meaningful event for those who love the social aspect and experience of shopping.

Don Nugent, Dundrum Town Centre General Manager, said: “Shop and Rock is one of the highlights on the Dundrum events calendar every year both with our customers and our tenants. This event is about discounts, and it’s the one night a year when the center transforms into a world-class entertainment destination. The lineup for this year is spectacular and it’s gearing up to being one of our most exciting events yet.”

With an array of discounts and entertainment throughout the evening, Shop and Rock, which has been ever-present in the run up to Christmas, will kick off at 6pm and run until midnight. Customers will be able to avail of a flat car parking rate of €3 from 5pm-midnight covering the duration of Shop & Rock.

Interested? Here's what went down last year.

