Easter Bucket List: Five Experiences You Need To Share With Your Family In Dublin This Weekend

Easter weekend is slowly but surely creeping up on us, and before we know it we'll be up to our knees in chocolate Easter eggs.

And with this weekend being a particularly long weekend thanks to Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday, you've all the time in the world to get out and make the most of it.

This Sunday TGI Fridays is holding an Easter Bunny Breakfast in a bunch of their Dublin locations, and they're inviting families to start Easter Sunday off right — with a good feed, some treats and a few Easter-themed games.

TGI restaurants in Stephen's Green, Swords, Blanchardstown and Dundrum will each be hosting the Easter Bunny Breakfast, which kicks off at 10.30am.

And if that isn't enough of a reason to get you hoppin' out of bed this Easter Sunday, here's a few other things going on around the city for the rest of the day.

1. Dublinia Viking Fest 2018

Running from Friday March 30 to Monday April 2, the Viking Fest will see a variety of different Viking-themed events taking place, including a theatrical performance, historical talks and tours of old Viking long ships on Wood Quay and a demonstration of loads of Viking crafts.

2. Family Art Workshops at the Irish Emigration Museum

Fancy unleashing your creative side this Easter?

Head along to the Irish Emigration Museum where there'll be a load of different arts and craft workshops, including a slime lab, for the whole family.

3. Mad Hatters Tea Party in Deerpark, Mount Merrion

A tea cup ride, giant chess, croquet, a hat walk, balloons, and an Easter egg Hunt are just some of the many different Easter activities taking place at the Mad Hatters Tea Party this Sunday.

Head along to experience a tea party like you've never seen before...

4. Easter Egg Tour through the Woodland Walkway at Airfield Estate, Dundrum

Airfield Estate has transformed its woodland walkway into an Easter-themed forest, and everyone is invited to go on a self-guided egg trail this Easter Sunday.

As you walk along the trail you'll find loads of gigantic Easter-themed props, displaying a bunch of random egg-cellent facts you may have never heard before.

5. Wooly Wood's Farm in Whitestown, Oldtown

Fancy seeing some baby lambs being born? Wooly Wood's farm has got you covered. Head on down to the farm this Sunday from 2pm-5pm where you'll be able to take part in an Easter egg hunt, see live lambing, check out the animal maternity ward and more!

The TGI Friday Easter Bunny Breakfast kicks off at 10:30am in the various different locations.

Tickets cost €12 per person, and you're advised to ring up and book your place, as we're sure it'll be a busy morning at TGIs — especially for the Easter bunny!

