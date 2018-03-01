Sponsored

Easter Bucket List: Five Experiences You Need To Share With Your Family In Dublin This Weekend

Get out there and make the most of the weekend...

Easter1

Easter weekend is slowly but surely creeping up on us, and before we know it we'll be up to our knees in chocolate Easter eggs.

And with this weekend being a particularly long weekend thanks to Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday, you've all the time in the world to get out and make the most of it. 

This Sunday TGI Fridays is holding an Easter Bunny Breakfast in a bunch of their Dublin locations, and they're inviting families to start Easter Sunday off right — with a good feed, some treats and a few Easter-themed games. 

TGI restaurants in Stephen's Green, Swords, Blanchardstown and Dundrum will each be hosting the Easter Bunny Breakfast, which kicks off at 10.30am.

And if that isn't enough of a reason to get you hoppin' out of bed this Easter Sunday, here's a few other things going on around the city for the rest of the day. 

1. Dublinia Viking Fest 2018

Running from Friday March 30 to Monday April 2, the Viking Fest will see a variety of different Viking-themed events taking place, including a theatrical performance, historical talks and tours of old Viking long ships on Wood Quay and a demonstration of loads of Viking crafts.

A post shared by Dublinia (@dubliniaviking) on

2. Family Art Workshops at the Irish Emigration Museum

Fancy unleashing your creative side this Easter?

Head along to the Irish Emigration Museum where there'll be a load of different arts and craft workshops, including a slime lab, for the whole family.

Egg1

3. Mad Hatters Tea Party in Deerpark, Mount Merrion

A tea cup ride, giant chess, croquet, a hat walk, balloons, and an Easter egg Hunt are just some of the many different Easter activities taking place at the Mad Hatters Tea Party this Sunday.

Head along to experience a tea party like you've never seen before...

Madhat1

4. Easter Egg Tour through the Woodland Walkway at Airfield Estate, Dundrum

Airfield Estate has transformed its woodland walkway into an Easter-themed forest, and everyone is invited to go on a self-guided egg trail this Easter Sunday.

As you walk along the trail you'll find loads of gigantic Easter-themed props, displaying a bunch of random egg-cellent facts you may have never heard before.

5. Wooly Wood's Farm in Whitestown, Oldtown

Fancy seeing some baby lambs being born? Wooly Wood's farm has got you covered. Head on down to the farm this Sunday from 2pm-5pm where you'll be able to take part in an Easter egg hunt, see live lambing, check out the animal maternity ward and more!

Sheep1

The TGI Friday Easter Bunny Breakfast kicks off at 10:30am in the various different locations. 

Tickets cost €12 per person, and you're advised to ring up and book your place, as we're sure it'll be a busy morning at TGIs — especially for the Easter bunny!

READ MORE: Great News — The Lighthouse Is Putting On THREE More Dog-Friendly Screenings Over Easter

The Recent Facebook Scandal And What You Should Really Know About It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
Easter Bucket List: Five Experiences You Need To Share With Your Family In Dublin This Weekend
Easter Bucket List: Five Experiences You Need To Share With Your Family In Dublin This Weekend
Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try
Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try
Five Lovely Spots Around Dublin To Share A Special Moment With Someone You Love This Easter
Five Lovely Spots Around Dublin To Share A Special Moment With Someone You Love This Easter
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
Last Chance To Personalise Your Denim This Weekend At Arnotts
Last Chance To Personalise Your Denim This Weekend At Arnotts
Parents Need To Know About This Easter Eggs'perience At Liffey Valley
Parents Need To Know About This Easter Eggs'perience At Liffey Valley
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
Here's A Six-Part Method To Help Children Become Happier At School
Here's A Six-Part Method To Help Children Become Happier At School
The 'Outdoor Revolution' Is Coming To Dublin Very Soon — Here's The Suss
The 'Outdoor Revolution' Is Coming To Dublin Very Soon — Here's The Suss
This Is Where You'll Find FREE Breakfast In Dublin For The Next Two Days Only
This Is Where You'll Find FREE Breakfast In Dublin For The Next Two Days Only
Here's How You And Your Mates Can Get Free Pints This Saturday
Here's How You And Your Mates Can Get Free Pints This Saturday
We're Giving Away Brunch At Urchin For A Group Of Six Friends — Complete Our Survey For Your Chance Bag It!
We're Giving Away Brunch At Urchin For A Group Of Six Friends — Complete Our Survey For Your Chance Bag It!
Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try
Sponsored

Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try
Monopoly Is Releasing A New Dublin Edition Of The Game
News

Monopoly Is Releasing A New Dublin Edition Of The Game
Five Lovely Spots Around Dublin To Share A Special Moment With Someone You Love This Easter
Sponsored

Five Lovely Spots Around Dublin To Share A Special Moment With Someone You Love This Easter
Four New Dublin Bikes Stations Have Opened In The City Today
News

Four New Dublin Bikes Stations Have Opened In The City Today

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
Food and Drink

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
Sponsored

'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin