Eight Last Minute Hosting Hacks That Are Totally Inspired

The Bank Holiday is upon us and that can only mean one thing. Three-day weekend!

With a whole extra day to play with, it's the ideal time to organise a little get-together, don't you think?

You'll get a chance to have that long overdue catch-up with mates over some quality food and get the added pleasure of being the one that made it all happen. The perfect opportunity to throw open your doors and show that you can put on an unreal spread, no matter the occasion.

Now, you may feel that you haven't got the time or that hosting isn't worth the effort but what if we told you that you can prepare some great food for any occasion that's convenient, healthy and tasty?

To celebrate their New 'Inspired By Centra' range, we've teamed up with Centra to prove that last-minute convenience never has to mean sacrificing on tastiness.

Here are some simple tips on how to show your guests that you truly are the host with the most....



Fire up the juicy burgers

While it's definitely been an above average summer by our standards, it's fair to say the Irish weather isn't the most trustworthy.

One minute, you're inside listening to the patter of raindrops against the window and the next you're lying out in the back garden top up your tan. Go figure.

Should the sun show its face this weekend, it's always good to have a few burgers on hand to fire up on the BBQ.

You can never go wrong with a burger, and the new Inspired By Centra fresh Irish burgers are as juicy as they come.



Made using the finest Irish mince, your guests can pair their burger with the toppings of their choice and enjoy all the succulent flavours served in a warmed brioche bun.

Bon appétit!

Have a playlist ready to go at all times

Music is the food of the soul and that means it's the perfect way to kick-start any culinary gathering.

Whether it's soft background music as the people enjoy a few nibbles or something a bit livelier as the evening wears on, the playlist you choose really has the power to set the tone.

With your friends by your side, you can dance like no one's watching.

Have an Inspired range of salads on hand

No meal is complete without delectable side dishes to go with it. But instead of spending hours prepping, why not impress your guests with these fancy side salads?

The New Inspired By Centra range includes Orecchiette Pasta Salad, Spiced Cauliflower Salad, or Quinoa, Sugar Snap Peas and Peanuts Salad.

Any of this lot will perfect companion to the Inspired By Centra Burger or Pizza.

Go nuts!

If there's ever a time to let your hair down, it's when you're in the company of good friends.

The Inspired By Centra range of nuts go down well no matter what the occasion. From a spicy chilli and lemon mix to a tapas mix with chilli and lemon broad beans, green peas, almonds and peanuts, these snacks are simple, healthy and just perfect for hosting.

Netflix marathon with pizza

Hosting doesn't have to mean getting dolled up and mixing up some cocktails. After a long week at work, you could always spend your night cosying up to a good film or tv show with your nearest and dearest. And nothing goes better with TV than a delicious pizza!

The Inspired By Centra range of hand-stretched sourdough pizzas includes mouth-watering Chargrilled Vegetables & Basil Pesto, delicious Italian Prosciutto and Spicy Salami, and Buffalo Mozzarella with Tomatoes.

Throw a decent flick on the telly and settle in for the evening.

Don't forget the treats!

The deep and meaningful chats are part and parcel of a gathering with friends. You spend so much of your working week apart so when you do get together, it's important to make the most of it.

Once your bellies are nearly full there’s nothing nicer to finish off your feast other than the New Inspired By Centra range of treats.

Perfect for sharing!

Brekkie the day after - make a fry up

If some of your friends are staying over, they'll need a hearty full Irish breakfast the next morning to set them on their way.

Take it to the next level with Inspired By Centra's 100% Fresh Irish Breakfast Range including Irish Pork Traditional/Cumberland sausages and Centra Irish Maple Streaky/Cherrywood Dry Cure Smoked Rashers.

Offer your guests an Inspired choice of juice

Along with the juicy fry up the next morning, treat your guests to refreshing cold-pressed juice that’s sure to wake them up.

Made using raw vegetables and freshly squeezed fruit juice, they come in many varieties including: Cold Pressed Carrot Juice, Cold Pressed Cucumber Juice and Cold Pressed Beetroot Juice.

