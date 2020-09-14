Eight reasons to explore Dublin 8 during your next day out

There's no place quite like this part of the city. From the history, art and mouth-watering foodie experiences, there is an abundance of reasons to explore Dublin 8 when you're having your next day out in Dublin.

Whether you're heading out with mates, with the family, with the other half or by yourself, Dublin 8 has some wonderful experiences and opportunities for you to soak up the unique culture of the area.

So, here are eight things to check out in this area during your next day out.

Try some craft beer at Brú House Kilmainham

Whether you're a lover of good beer, good food or both, then stick a visit to Brú House in Kilmainham on your list of things to do in Dublin 8. They have an affordable all-day and evening menu during the week and a delicious brunch menu on weekends, making it a wonderful place to grab a bite before, during and after all of your explorations around the area.

Sample the "Dirty Fries" and Experimental Beers at Open Gate Brewery

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery has transformed its charming courtyard into a cosy catch-up spot for you and your friends. Complete with outdoor snugs, you can order some of their delicious dishes (the fries and burgers are a must) to your table while also getting the opportunity to try some wonderful experimental brews from the taproom. The beer specialists will help you find the perfect beer pairing for the food you're ordering, so your taste buds are in for a treat with a visit here.

Stroll through the IMMA Museum and Gardens

IMMA is easily one of the most thought-provoking attractions to be explored in Dublin, situated in the extraordinary historical site of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham. The Irish Museum of Modern Art has an exciting roster of exhibitions. After you've got your fix of art in the museum, you can take a relaxing stroll through the stunning gardens (which are super Instagrammable!).

Admission is free but must be booked in advance, which you can do here.

Sample some whiskey at Pearse Lyons Distillery

Pearse Lyons Distillery is just one of the fantastic whiskey experiences to be had in this part of Dublin. This area has a rich history related to whiskey distilling, and a visit to Pearse Lyons Distillery will give you a slice of that history as you sample some tasty whiskey. See the inner working of the distillery and experience the wonderful taste of their whiskey as their storytellers take you on a journey all the way back to the 12th Century.

Pay respects at the War Memorial Gardens

This memorial garden located in Islandbridge is one of the most famous in Europe, dedicated to the memory of the 49,400 Irish soldiers who died in the First World War. It is a great place to come and pay respects as well as bask in the beautiful architecture and natural beauty. The gardens feature rose gardens, herbaceous borders and extensive tree-planting, creating a uniquely serene atmosphere.

Learn about Irish historical figures at Kilmainham Goal

If you know even the tiniest bit of Irish history, then you're more than likely familiar with the significance of Kilmainham Goal. From the rebellion of 1798 to the Irish Civil War (and of course, the 1916 Easter Rising), this place has an abundance of history to learn about. There are currently guided tours of the building and your guide will tell you some of the most interesting stories about the place and the inmates who were detained here.

You can book a tour here.

Take a guided tour of Richmond Barracks

If you and the family are on the hunt for an interesting piece of Irish history in the area, then a visit to Richmond Barracks is great for just that. 1916 Rising rebels were court-martialed here before walking to their execution at nearby Kilmainham Gaol. On the guided tour, you will be taken through all of that important Irish history, hearing stories of the people who passed through here for 200 years.

Hop on a Big Bus and City Sightseeing Tour

If you're in the market for a full-on adventure around Dublin City, then this hop-on-hop-off tour is a fantastic way to do it. You'll squeeze so much into your day! Enjoy a journey through Dublin old and new as your driver takes you to some of the most attractive and historically significant places around the city. The onboard guide will take you through the historical and cultural significance of every spot you visit and each spot is conveniently located to the city's most notable landmarks. You can hop off at each stop and explore or simply sit back and enjoy the tour.

You can book a tour through BigBus Dublin or City Sightseeing, both of which have a number of route options.

Looking for more inspiration? screenshot this bingo card to tick off some of the best attractions in Dublin 8!

As we start to head back into the city as attractions reopen, we would be lying if we said we weren't especially excited to explore Dublin 8. With so much fascinating history, enriching culture and quality foodie experiences, there is something for everyone!

Limited capacity and procedures may be in place at visitor attractions, sites, and restaurants so make sure you book ahead to avoid disappointment!

