16th Oct 2025

Enjoy a three-course dinner at this gin supper club at Opium this November

Ava Keady

Move over wine, we’ll be exploring gin and food pairings at this delicious event.

On Wednesday November 5, Bombay Sapphire will be hosting a sumptuous Diner’s Club at Opium, in the heart of Dublin City.

This immersive culinary and cocktail experience has been specially designed to showcase how food and gin can elevate one another, with every detail crafted to highlight the unique flavour profile of Bombay Sapphire.

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a refreshing gin-based welcome drink. As the evening unfolds, you’ll have the chance to mingle with fellow food and cocktail lovers before taking your seat for an unforgettable dining experience.

The culinary team at Opium has created a delicious three-course menu, with each dish expertly paired to complement optional Bombay Sapphire cocktails.

Tuck into your meal and sip your cocktail as your senses guide you. Notice how the savoury depth of your main enhances the gin’s aromatic juniper, or how the citrus notes in your drink balance the sweetness of your dessert.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to explore the art of gin and food pairing, led by one of the world’s most distinctive gins.

Important details for your diary

Bombay Sapphire’s Diner’s Club will take place in Opium on Camden Street on Wednesday, November 5. The Diner’s Club kicks off at 6pm and runs until 8pm.

How can I secure my spot?

Spots at Bombay Sapphire’s Diner’s Club are limited, so book your ticket early to avoid disappointment! Tickets cost €47 per person, and that includes three courses plus drinks. Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite via this link.

