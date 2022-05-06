Everything you need to know about WellFest 2022 taking place this weekend

WellFest, in association with Gym+Coffee, is Europe's largest outdoor health, fitness and wellness festival and it's returning to Royal Hospital Kilmainham this weekend...

Making plans for the weekend ahead? If you want to make the most of the sunny weather with an active weekend outdoors, we've got just the event for you...

WellFest 2022, in association with Gym+Coffee, is taking place in Royal Kilmainham Hospital this weekend with over 150 health and wellness experts set to take the stage, and there are still some tickets available.

Running on Saturday 7 May and Sunday 8 May, the seventh annual WellFest event has a jam-packed itinerary of health and wellbeing events, including informative talks, fitness classes, yoga sessions and so much more. You can find a full timetable of events HERE.

The festival's line-up features some of the biggest names in the health and wellness space. Throughout the weekend, the Gym+Coffee Main Stage will be taken over by the likes of MBE Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, and personal trainer Maeve Madden.

Other guests include former Love Island star turned mental health advocate, Dr Alex George as one of the WellTalk headliners, and other Irish and international health and wellbeing experts such as Gerry Hussey, Faisal Abdalla, Niamh Cullen and Bradley Simmonds.

Gym+Coffee are this year's headline sponsor, having attended WellFest for the last five years. The athleisure brand has come a long way since its first WellFest in 2017, and has some exciting plans in-store to celebrate how much they've grown.

At Gym+Coffee's first WellFest in 2017, the company was still relatively new and used the event to showcase some of its very first products, with just one rail of clothing to showcase at the event.

Five years later, they've gone from strength to strength and will have an entire pop-up shop of stylish and practical attire for guests to shop throughout the weekend. Each headliner has been gifted a Gym+Coffee outfit to wear on the weekend and everyone who attends the festival will go home with a complimentary G+C goodie bag!

So, if you're heading along, be sure to stop by Gym+Coffee's pop-up shop to relax, grab a coffee, browse their retail collections and play some fun games.

Tickets for WellFest 2022 are available HERE.

Find out more about Gym+Coffee and WellFest HERE.