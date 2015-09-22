Fancy Bagging A Weekend Away At A Wine Course In A Five-Star Hotel? Here's Your Chance

Do you love wine? Would you like to learn more about it? Would you like to learn more about wine while spending a weekend away at a five-star hotel? We're going to assume you mentally responded in the affirmative to all of those questions.

We're giving one lucky couple the chance to go to the Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare — one of Ireland’s leading five-star properties — where they'll get the chance to take part in its inaugural Wine Academy.

The hotel's Wine Cellar boasts more than 10,000 bottles, with 800 wine varieties from 18 countries around the world. The atmospheric underground space, which can also be used for private dining, lies in the former kitchen of the original Lodge, guaranteeing the perfect temperature and humidity balance to preserve the hotel’s vast collection.

This year the hotel will host its new Wine Academy Series across three weekends, each focusing on a different theme and a chance for enthusiasts to explore the fascinating world of wines with the Sheen Falls Lodge team of food and beverage experts.

The lucky winner of our competition will attend the inaugural Wine Academy on February 23 & 24, with a course entitled The Perfect Pick: How To Choose The Right Bottle. By attending, you're pretty much guaranteed to become a connoisseur over the course of just one weekend. The prize includes a two-night stay for two people with wine tastings, a wine pairing dinner and breakfast each morning.

Here's a taste of what our winner can look forward to...

A stunning hotel

A post shared by Sheen Falls Lodge (@sheenfalls) on May 25, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

A post shared by Sheen Falls Lodge (@sheenfalls) on Oct 21, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

A post shared by Sheen Falls Lodge (@sheenfalls) on Mar 23, 2016 at 1:38pm PDT

Mouthwatering food

A post shared by Sheen Falls Lodge (@sheenfalls) on Sep 22, 2015 at 3:36am PDT

A post shared by Sheen Falls Lodge (@sheenfalls) on Jun 13, 2016 at 3:30am PDT

A post shared by Sheen Falls Lodge (@sheenfalls) on Jul 6, 2016 at 7:38am PDT

Gorgeous surroundings

A post shared by Sheen Falls Lodge (@sheenfalls) on Jan 16, 2018 at 11:16am PST

A post shared by Sheen Falls Lodge (@sheenfalls) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:23am PDT

A post shared by Sheen Falls Lodge (@sheenfalls) on May 5, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

And, of course, wine galore

A post shared by Sheen Falls Lodge (@sheenfalls) on Nov 28, 2016 at 11:18am PST

Look good?

If you don't happen to win this prize, never fear, you can still book a place at one of these three events at €599 for two people sharing. On May 18 & 19 Geography of Wine: Grapes & Terriors will take place at the hotel, while on November 2 & 3 you can experience Toasting & Hosting With Wine.

In addition to this, Sheen Falls Lodge will also host a Biodynamic Wine Event on March 24 where Sommelier Jerome Torque will be joined by Pascal Playon of Tindal Wine Merchants to showcase some of the finest biodynamic wines from around the world. This exclusive package is priced from €499 based on two people sharing and includes a pre-dinner drinks reception, wine-pairing dinner and overnight B&B accommodation.

How to enter our competition

To be in with a chance of attending the inaugural Wine Academy at Sheen Falls Lodge, simply fill in our quick survey below!

Having trouble viewing the survey? Then click HERE.