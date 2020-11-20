Close

Fancy secretly sending chocolate to someone you love this Christmas? We've got hampers...

By Brian Dillon

November 20, 2020 at 11:40am

Sponsored

Cadbury are looking for people who want to spread the love this Christmas...

This festive season, our favourite chocolate purveyors are giving you the chance to be Secret Santa, and they have lots of yummy treats to give away to those who you believe deserve it most!

One sure way to make this year that bit more special is to spread as much cheer and goodwill as we can. We want to show the people around us how much we appreciate them. Whether it's our siblings, parents, friends or our postman, we want to let those special people in our life know just how glad we are to know them.

Does that sound like something you're interested in? Well, Cadbury's Secret Santa campaign is something you'll definitely want to get involved in.

This Christmas, Cadbury is celebrating the generosity that is synonymous with Irish people. As part of their Secret Santa campaign, they are encouraging people to make a sweet (literally) gesture to someone special in their life, to add that extra sparkle and magic to Christmas 2020.

Because nothing says Christmas cheer like chocolate!

Know someone who deserves a sweet treat? We're looking to highlight some of those special stories. If you have someone in your life you think deserves to be reminded of just how much they mean to you, we want to hear from you. Tell us who they are, what they mean to you and why they should be treated.

Cadbury might just select your story and treat your loved one to a wonderful surprise.

Whether it's a family member, a friend, a colleague or someone else in your life, we want to know about them and make their 2020 festive season a little more special by treating them to some Cadbury chocolate on your behalf.

Fancy being a Secret Santa? Simply fill in the form below and give us the above details.

The full range of Cadbury Secret Santa products is available in stores right across Ireland now, so make sure to keep an eye out.

To find out more about Cadbury Secret Santa and to send chocolate to someone you love, head here.

