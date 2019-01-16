Fancy Some Friday Feelings All Week Long?
Get ready for ALL the tasty deals
So, you've been back at the auld slog for two weeks now and it still feels like you've around 6 weeks left in January.
We feel ya.
Well, say hello to New Year, New January - with that same Friday Feeling! With Blue Monday just around the corner (noooooooo!) why not treat yo'self with a delish dinner at TGI Friday's? The peeps at TGI's are feeling the love and spreading all sorts of kindness with their new weekly offers.
Grab a chair, don that bib and ready yourself for these tasty deals.
Kicking things off is Monday Madness, where you'll get free wings with every main course and drink from 5pm - yes please. Tickling all the taste buds on Tuesdays, you'll get 10% off your total bill when you show your same day cinema or theatre ticket.
Flamin' Wednesdays are for all you foodie lovers. Get any two burgers for €25 - are you keeping up? Finally, you'll want to have a massive thirst for their Thursday deal - choose from a select range of cocktails for only €6. I'll take two....dozen.
Don't know about you, but there are some seeerrrious drool worthy moments happening right now.
Fancy winning dinner for you and five mates PLUS a cocktail each? Keep an eye on our Facebook and Instagram pages for our competition post to enter. Good luck!
Sponsored By TGI Friday's
T.G.I. Friday's is an American restaurant chain focusing on casual dining, with over 1000 restaurants in over 50 countries. The first TGI Friday's in Ireland was opened in Feb 2000.
