Sponsored

Fancy Some Friday Feelings All Week Long?

Get ready for ALL the tasty deals

Shutterstock 577291276

So, you've been back at the auld slog for two weeks now and it still feels like you've around 6 weeks left in January.

We feel ya.

Well, say hello to New Year, New January - with that same Friday Feeling! With Blue Monday just around the corner (noooooooo!) why not treat yo'self with a delish dinner at TGI Friday's? The peeps at TGI's are feeling the love and spreading all sorts of kindness with their new weekly offers.

Grab a chair, don that bib and ready yourself for these tasty deals.

Ee Group Jan Food 20190077

Kicking things off is Monday Madness, where you'll get free wings with every main course and drink from 5pm - yes please. Tickling all the taste buds on Tuesdays, you'll get 10% off your total bill when you show your same day cinema or theatre ticket.

Dsf9480

Flamin' Wednesdays are for all you foodie lovers. Get any two burgers for €25 - are you keeping up? Finally, you'll want to have a massive thirst for their Thursday deal - choose from a select range of cocktails for only €6. I'll take two....dozen.

Don't know about you, but there are some seeerrrious drool worthy moments happening right now.

Pjimage 18

Fancy winning dinner for you and five mates PLUS a cocktail each? Keep an eye on our Facebook and Instagram pages for our competition post to enter. Good luck!

Lovin Admin

Written By

Lovin Admin

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
Fancy Some Friday Feelings All Week Long?
Fancy Some Friday Feelings All Week Long?
Livin Dublin: Five Homes in D11 That Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
Livin Dublin: Five Homes in D11 That Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
Kick Off Dry January Right With This Deadly Pure Brew Weekend
Kick Off Dry January Right With This Deadly Pure Brew Weekend
Dry January Is Here And Pure Brew Has Your Back
Dry January Is Here And Pure Brew Has Your Back
First Time Doing Dry January? Ten Booze Free Things To Do That Are Actually Fun
First Time Doing Dry January? Ten Booze Free Things To Do That Are Actually Fun
Buying A House For The First Time? You Need To Come To This Dublin 9 Brunch
Buying A House For The First Time? You Need To Come To This Dublin 9 Brunch
CAO Decisions: How To Pick The Right Course For You
CAO Decisions: How To Pick The Right Course For You
It's Your Last Chance To Visit iSkate And Funderland In The RDS
It's Your Last Chance To Visit iSkate And Funderland In The RDS
Want To Work In Canada? Get Hired On The Spot For The Summer
Want To Work In Canada? Get Hired On The Spot For The Summer
Looking Into A Part-Time Course? Here's How You Can Further Your Career
Looking Into A Part-Time Course? Here's How You Can Further Your Career
Experience the Suite Life This Christmas At The Westin Dublin
Experience the Suite Life This Christmas At The Westin Dublin
Emma And Her Family Are Now Planning Christmas In Their Own Home For The Very First Time.
Emma And Her Family Are Now Planning Christmas In Their Own Home For The Very First Time.
Gardaí Have Issued A Stern Warning To Cyclists In The City
Lifestyle

Gardaí Have Issued A Stern Warning To Cyclists In The City
Are You Out There? National Lottery Appeals For Dublin's Latest Millionaire To Come Forward
News

Are You Out There? National Lottery Appeals For Dublin's Latest Millionaire To Come Forward
The Greatest And Best Value Takeaway Meal Ever Served In Dublin
Reviews

The Greatest And Best Value Takeaway Meal Ever Served In Dublin
Date Night? Here's Seven Cool Spots To Bring Your Bae In Dublin
Lifestyle

Date Night? Here's Seven Cool Spots To Bring Your Bae In Dublin

Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
News

Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
News

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
News

WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Lifestyle

A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group