Feel the Christmas Magic at Liffey Valley

The Lights Will Be On & Santa Will Be Home!

The countdown to Christmas starts here, and Liffey Valley shopping centre is making sure it’s one for the books. Santa Claus himself will touch down on Saturday, 16th November, bringing a sleigh full of festive cheer and, of course, switching on the Christmas lights at 4 pm sharp. It’s the perfect chance to kick off the holiday season and get the festive feels as early as you can!

Santa’s Grand Arrival – A Festive Spectacle Not to Miss

Santa’s arrival isn’t just your average meet-and-greet. Liffey Valley is pulling out all the stops, with Santa escorted to his Grotto by none other than a Little Blue Hero, making a young child’s dream of becoming an Honorary Garda for the day a reality. As Santa lights up the centre, expect smiles, joy and plenty of festive fun to get you in the holiday spirit.

A Day of Free Family Fun

From 1 pm, Liffey Valley will be buzzing with live entertainment, face painting, arts and crafts, and other seasonal activities designed to delight both the young and the young-at-heart. It’s the perfect way to get everyone feeling jolly – and it’s completely free! Why not make a day of it with a bit of shopping, some Christmas treats, and a cheeky hot chocolate?

Everything You Need for a Christmas Day Out

With over 80 stores and 20 eateries, Liffey Valley has all the trimmings for your Christmas shopping needs – from gifts to seasonal meetups with family and friends. Whether you’re browsing for the perfect pressie, settling in for a festive meal, or soaking in the buzz of Christmas, you’ll leave with hearts full of cheer.

Mark the date: Santa’s big entrance is at 4 pm on 16th November, but the festivities start at 1 pm. Don’t miss the Christmas magic!

To book your slot with Santa visit liffeyvalley.ie.