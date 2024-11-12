Search icon

Sponsored

12th Nov 2024

Feel the Christmas Magic at Liffey Valley

Tiernan Allen

Christmas At Liffey Valley

The Lights Will Be On & Santa Will Be Home!

The countdown to Christmas starts here, and Liffey Valley shopping centre is making sure it’s one for the books. Santa Claus himself will touch down on Saturday, 16th November, bringing a sleigh full of festive cheer and, of course, switching on the Christmas lights at 4 pm sharp. It’s the perfect chance to kick off the holiday season and get the festive feels as early as you can!

Santa’s Grand Arrival – A Festive Spectacle Not to Miss

Santa’s arrival isn’t just your average meet-and-greet. Liffey Valley is pulling out all the stops, with Santa escorted to his Grotto by none other than a Little Blue Hero, making a young child’s dream of becoming an Honorary Garda for the day a reality. As Santa lights up the centre, expect smiles, joy and plenty of festive fun to get you in the holiday spirit.

Christmas Liffey Valley

A Day of Free Family Fun

From 1 pm, Liffey Valley will be buzzing with live entertainment, face painting, arts and crafts, and other seasonal activities designed to delight both the young and the young-at-heart. It’s the perfect way to get everyone feeling jolly – and it’s completely free! Why not make a day of it with a bit of shopping, some Christmas treats, and a cheeky hot chocolate?

Everything You Need for a Christmas Day Out

With over 80 stores and 20 eateries, Liffey Valley has all the trimmings for your Christmas shopping needs – from gifts to seasonal meetups with family and friends. Whether you’re browsing for the perfect pressie, settling in for a festive meal, or soaking in the buzz of Christmas, you’ll leave with hearts full of cheer.

Mark the date: Santa’s big entrance is at 4 pm on 16th November, but the festivities start at 1 pm. Don’t miss the Christmas magic!

To book your slot with Santa visit liffeyvalley.ie.

Topics:

Christmas,christmas holidays,santa experience,santa experiences dublin,santa's grotto

RELATED ARTICLES

Christmas Spectacular at Smithfield Square: Dublin’s Newest Festive Playground

Christmas

Christmas Spectacular at Smithfield Square: Dublin’s Newest Festive Playground

By Tiernan Allen

6 Christmas markets to visit in Dublin this month

Christmas

6 Christmas markets to visit in Dublin this month

By Katy Thornton

Book Ahead: 10 events to check out in Dublin December 2023

Book Ahead

Book Ahead: 10 events to check out in Dublin December 2023

By Emily Mullen

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

WIN: A getaway for you and three friends to Mount Druid courtesy of Birra Moretti

WIN: A getaway for you and three friends to Mount Druid courtesy of Birra Moretti

By Sarah McKenna

Slow down and celebrate simple pleasures as Birra Moretti’s La Terrazza Segreta hits up Dublin and Galway

Slow down and celebrate simple pleasures as Birra Moretti’s La Terrazza Segreta hits up Dublin and Galway

By Sarah McKenna

Got little ones in your life you’d like to spoil this Halloween? Liffey Valley are hosting a Disco of the Dead

Got little ones in your life you’d like to spoil this Halloween? Liffey Valley are hosting a Disco of the Dead

By Sarah McKenna

Here’s how you can celebrate Día de Los Muertos in Dublin this year

Here’s how you can celebrate Día de Los Muertos in Dublin this year

By lovindublin

The city’s newest Bottomless Brunch has arrived at NYX Hotel Dublin Portobello

The city’s newest Bottomless Brunch has arrived at NYX Hotel Dublin Portobello

By lovindublin

From re-wearing to clothes sharing, here’s what you can do to embrace circular fashion

From re-wearing to clothes sharing, here’s what you can do to embrace circular fashion

By Sarah McKenna

Beloved Dublin city café and bakery announces closure date

café

Beloved Dublin city café and bakery announces closure date

By Ryan Jarrett

WIN: A getaway for you and three friends to Mount Druid courtesy of Birra Moretti

WIN: A getaway for you and three friends to Mount Druid courtesy of Birra Moretti

By Sarah McKenna

The secret sauce to Brother Hubbard’s tastiest dishes? Turns out it’s yogurt.

The secret sauce to Brother Hubbard’s tastiest dishes? Turns out it’s yogurt.

By lovindublin

Slow down and celebrate simple pleasures as Birra Moretti’s La Terrazza Segreta hits up Dublin and Galway

Slow down and celebrate simple pleasures as Birra Moretti’s La Terrazza Segreta hits up Dublin and Galway

By Sarah McKenna

Got little ones in your life you’d like to spoil this Halloween? Liffey Valley are hosting a Disco of the Dead

Got little ones in your life you’d like to spoil this Halloween? Liffey Valley are hosting a Disco of the Dead

By Sarah McKenna

Here’s how you can celebrate Día de Los Muertos in Dublin this year

Here’s how you can celebrate Día de Los Muertos in Dublin this year

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

The city’s newest Bottomless Brunch has arrived at NYX Hotel Dublin Portobello

The city’s newest Bottomless Brunch has arrived at NYX Hotel Dublin Portobello

By lovindublin

Here’s how you can get a free coffee in Dublin this week

Here’s how you can get a free coffee in Dublin this week

By Sarah McKenna

From re-wearing to clothes sharing, here’s what you can do to embrace circular fashion

From re-wearing to clothes sharing, here’s what you can do to embrace circular fashion

By Sarah McKenna

Up for grabs: Tickets for you and a pal to a private pottery painting session in Smithfield

Up for grabs: Tickets for you and a pal to a private pottery painting session in Smithfield

By Sarah McKenna

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s Sensory Supper is back – and we’ve got a pair of tickets up for grabs

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s Sensory Supper is back – and we’ve got a pair of tickets up for grabs

By Sarah McKenna

14 of the best hen party ideas in Dublin

14 of the best hen party ideas in Dublin

By lovindublin

Load more stories