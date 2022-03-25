Feeling peckish? Here are some of the very best dining destinations in Swords Pavilions

The shopping centre’s restaurants are back up and running, so there’s no better time to swing by for an evening of enjoyment.

When it comes to shopping, dining and entertainment, Swords Pavilions is where it’s at.

With a broad range of over 100 retail outlets, 23 eateries and a multiplex cinema on-site, you could spend the whole day under one roof and never get bored - but since they offer two hours of free parking, you've got ample time for a spot of food and an amble around the shops!

Whether it’s for a romantic date night, a family day out or a meal and movie with your best mates, Swords Pavilions is a quality destination for any rendezvous.

Whatever food you’re in the mood for - from Italian and Persian flavours to burritos and burgers - you’ll find a top-notch spot to suit your tastes as you refuel and reconnect.

And sure look, when you’re out, you’re out - so you may as well round off your visit with a trip to Movies @ Swords. If you’re feeling particularly fancy, you could make it a VIP experience in the plush comfort of The Mezz.

Without further ado, here are some of the best spots to get some good quality grub at Swords Pavilions…

Five Guys

Ideal for a top-notch American style feed, Five Guys specialise in handcrafted burgers and chips that will have you drooling. A casual dining spot that’s ideal for a pre-movie bite to eat or a big old catch up with your nearest and dearest.

Milano

Pure pizza perfection, Milano is a perfect date night destination while also being a great option for a family meal out. The menu ranges from an incredibly broad range of pizza to tasty pasta, salads and sides - just make sure you don’t leave without dessert!

Nando’s

Anyone for a cheeky Nando’s? Whether you take it plain, medium or extra spicy, the flame-grilled peri-peri flavour always hits the spot. Their selection of sides just keeps on getting better, so make sure you choose wisely!

Noah & Co.

If you’re swinging by Swords Pavilions during the day, make sure to stop by Noah & Co to refuel and recharge. Great coffee, a laid back atmosphere and an all-day brunch menu - what more could you ask for?

Roosters Peri Peri

Bringing authentic street food recipes from around the world to Swords Pavilions, Roosters specialise in healthy, heartwarming dishes that will have your taste buds tinglings. Serving fresh, halal options, vegetarian goodness and flavours that you couldn’t imagine - you need to check it out.

Ruby’s Pizza & Grill

Girls’ night out, a family celebration or a long-awaited reunion with all your mates, Ruby’s will have something for everyone. Pizza, wings and house-smoked ribs will satisfy your appetite, while the house cocktail menu will quench your thirst from margarita Monday to the weekend’s happy hour. And sure look, there's a reason they were crowned Ireland's Favourite Takeaway at the Just Eat Awards 2021!

Zaytoon

A modern Persian kitchen that serves up a mean kebab - doner and shish - Zaytoon know a thing or two about flavour. A sharing platter - which includes fresh taftoon bread, salad, small mains and a choice of side - is sure to cover all your bases. They’ve also got some seriously tempting veggie options if the mood takes you.

And a whole lot more

With a grand total of 23 eateries that also includes the likes of Bell Burrito and the tasty freshness of a Chopped salad, there's quite literally something for everyone at Swords Pavilions. The shopping centre's retailers range from health, beauty and jewellery to footwear, fashion and technology, so you can get your weekly shop and browse the latest music releases all under one roof.

From food and drink options aplenty to a serious selection of shops and excellent entertainment, Swords Pavilions is an ideal place to refuel and reconnect. The perfect place to spend the day, you'll be sorted at Swords.