Attention First Time Buyers! This Event Is Your One-Stop-Shop To Buying Your First Home

After the huge success of our AIB Livin Dublin first time buyer events last year, we've teamed up with AIB once again to bring you the AIB Livin Dublin Summit - an evening with industry experts to help you buy your first home. This once-off event will take place at the CHQ Building, Custom House Quay on Thursday 31st January from 7pm - 9.30pm.

Unlike any of our previous events, this year's will be bigger and better than ever and is the ultimate go-to event for first time home hunters. Seriously, it's like having everything you need in one place, making life so much easier when it comes to getting onto the property ladder.

Here's what you can look forward to at this year's big event.

Step-by-step advice

During the event, a one-stop-shop for all first time buyers, you'll be taken through the entire process of getting onto the property ladder and receive insider tips and advice from our industry experts in every stage of the process, meaning you save time on booking appointments on weekends - everything you need to get started is in one place!

Let's be honest, the two key questions that any new home buyer wants answered are “How much can I borrow?” and “How much will it cost me”?

At the event, AIB's expert Homes team will be on hand to provide you with a mortgage quote and to have those initial conversations to get you started on your home buying journey. AIB is really transforming the mortgage application process with their new web app called My Mortgage. On the night they'll show you how the web app helps keep you in control of each step of your application, including uploading documents, messaging a Homes Advisor and tracking your application.

Dem Bwh Yw4 Aaxlu G

Be inspired

There will be an amazing panel of speakers including Declan O’Donnell – architect and broadcaster, a team of estate agents, solicitors and property developers and of course the AIB Homes expert team.

On the day, you'll get one-to-one advice from experts on areas such as interior design, property law and bidding. There will also be mortgage advisers from AIB on hand so you could even end up leaving with a quote.

To top things off, there will be delicious food and drink available on the day and your chance to enter competitions throughout the evening.

Places at this event are limited. To register your interest for tickets, simply fill in the entry form below. We will be in touch if you are chosen for the guest list.

