Our Brunch Event In Clonsilla Is A Must For Any First Time Buyers

The new year has well and truly kicked off and we're all pretty much into the swing of things!

For some of you, 2019 could be the year when you take that first step of getting onto the property ladder and buying your first home - exciting!

If you're looking to buy or have just decided you're ready to kick off the process and have questions, we have the perfect event to help you get things started.

AIB and Lovin are hosting a series of events for anyone who's beginning their house-hunting journey and we'll be spotlighting the most up-and-coming areas in Dublin and perhaps showing all you first time buyers the area of your dreams, areas you never even considered and hopefully make the whole journey a little bit easier.

Not only that, we're throwing in a tasty brunch to keep you all happy while we answer all your property questions- we're good like that.

So, what can you expect from this event?

Our second event of 2019 will focus on buying a home in Clonsilla and will take place in The Great Wood pub in Blanchardstown on Saturday 23rd February from 10:00am until 12:00pm. There are only 50 places available, so make sure you fill in the entry form below to attend.

You'll have the opportunity to make the buying process easier by asking all the questions that have been festering in the back of your mind.

Speakers joining us on the day will include Joe Clancy, owner of Clancon Build, architect David Winston who has extensive experience in one off builds, housing extensions and energy upgrade works and interior designer Ruth Kennelly.

Our partners AIB will be there to have all the chats on mortgages and provide quotes so you’ll leave knowing how much you can afford to spend on your new home.



Fancy coming along to suss out if Clonsilla is the right place for you? All you have to do is sign up via the form below...