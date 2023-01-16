First-time buyer in Dublin? Join our FREE mortgage event for expert advice and unreal prizes

Make 2023 the year you get the keys to your first home with the help of our free expert-led event.

After years of scrimping and saving, many hopeful homeowners dream of buying their first property this year, making 2023 the year they finally move into their forever homes.

To help make that dream a reality, Livin' Dublin, our series of AIB home events, is BACK with a brand-new mortgage event to help you get your foot on the property ladder.

Taking place in CHQ on Wednesday 1 February, is the ultimate evening out for hopeful first-time buyers, featuring an incredible panel of experts, essential mortgage tips and some very nice prizes for a couple of lucky winners.

On the night, you can expect a welcome reception from 6pm, with tasty nibbles to kickstart the evening. From 6.30-7.30 pm, host Brendan Courtney will lead a panel discussion with our team of experts, covering everything you need to know about buying your first home and giving you the chance to ask your all-important questions.

But that's not all! It's no secret that saving for a mortgage can put a strain on your spending habits. As you prioritise saving, you've likely had to cut back on a few luxuries, like nights away. That's why AIB are going the extra mile to lift some lucky first-time buyers' spirits, by giving them the chance on the night to WIN one of two €500 vouchers for the Wren Urban Nest Hotel in Dublin 2.

Register now for the event by filling out the form below... Places are limited!

If you can't see the form click here.

Our panel comes with a range of impressive credentials, providing crucial insight into each step of purchasing your first property. One of Ireland’s best-known TV presenters, Brendan Courtney, will MC the panel of experts, including:

AIB's Head of Homes for Dublin North and West, Dave Rigney , who will be sharing some expert mortgage tips for Dublin buyers, garnered over 15 years of experience in the broker and retail mortgage business.

Founder of Owen Reilly Dublin Estate Agents, Owen Reilly, who knows everything there is to know about the Dublin residential property market, with over 20 years of experience in selling properties.

who knows everything there is to know about the Dublin residential property market, with over 20 years of experience in selling properties. Architect, broadcaster, author and RTÉ’s Home of the Year judge, Declan O'Donnell, will be offering expert advice on home design, from the latest architecture trends to some best practice tips for hopeful homeowners.

will be offering expert advice on home design, from the latest architecture trends to some best practice tips for hopeful homeowners. Presenter of RTÉ’s Cheap Irish Homes, Maggie Molloy, better known online as @cheapirishhouses, will be sharing her extensive knowledge of the Irish housing market, interiors, thrifting and up-cycling, garnered from her successful online and TV projects.

There'll also be a dedicated Mortgage Lounge where you can speak to AIB Mortgage Advisors, to learn more about the mortgage process and how to kickstart your own home-buying journey.

To be in with a chance to WIN a €500 voucher for the Wren Urban Nest, all you need to do is attend our FREE Livin' Dublin mortgage event, taking place in CHQ on Wednesday 1 February from 6 pm.

Places are limited – To register your interest, simply fill out the form above or right here.