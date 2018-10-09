First Time Buyer? Join Us For A Series Of Q&A Brunch Events To Nail Down Your Dream Location

A panel of experts will be on hand to answer your questions...

Buying your first home can be a daunting experience.

There's so much you need to consider. What kind of home can you afford? Will you spend hours commuting every day? Will the wardrobes be big enough for all those clothes you're never going to wear?

The one factor that stands out for a lot of first time buyers is the area they choose to live in and that's quite understandable. People want to be close to their families, they want to know if there are decent schools nearby for any future little ones and, of course, there needs to be a decent selection of shops, restaurants and fitness facilities.

With so many things to contemplate, it's easy to miss one or two important details before signing the papers.

With that in mind, we've partnered with AIB to put on a series of brunch events where the aim is to come along and enjoy some delicious food and some great coffee. Oh, and there will also be an expert panel offering tips on how to choose the right location for your first home.

There are only 50 places available for each brunch and here's what you'll be getting once you're signed up:

The buying process will be made easier as you're given the opportunity to ask all the questions that have been festering in the back of your mind. Plus, local ambassadors from different areas of Dublin will be on hand to tell you everything you need to know about each area.

Sounds like the perfect opportunity to lock down a location for your first home. The first event focusses on Kilmainham and takes place at La Dolce Vita restaurant on Saturday October 20 from 10:30am until 12:30pm.

Speakers will include local Kilmainham ambassador Kate Geraghty, as well as architect Hugh Wallace, building contractor David Winston and interior designer Jackie Carton.

Fancy coming along to suss out if Kilmainham is the area of your dreams? All you have to do is sign up via the form below...