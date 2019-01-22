Sponsored

If You're Buying A Home You Won't Want To Miss This Event

On January 31st, we're teaming up with AIB once again to bring you the ultimate one-stop-shop event for anyone looking to buy a new home.

Taking place from 6.30pm - 9.30pm in the CHQ Building, Custom House Quay, you'll be taken through the entire process of getting onto the property ladder. Industry experts will be on hand to give insider tips and advice in areas such as interior design, property law and bidding as well as AIB Home experts offering advice on mortgages.

Tickets for this event are flying and it's clear to see why - it's a unique event with everything you could possibly need when buying a new home all in one place.

What to expect

Hosted by TV personality and entrepreneur Brendan Courtney, the expert panel will be probed for their tips on how to navigate the property buying journey.

The panel will be made up of estate agents, solicitors and property law experts as well as a member of the AIB Homes team. Architect, broadcaster and judge on RTE’s Home of the Year, Declan O’Donnell will also be on hand to any any of your questions.

There will be plenty of delicious food and drink available to keep you all well fuelled throughout the event, before a mix of competitions throughout the evening.

Too shy to ask the panel? Fear not - the expert team will be set up around the room so you can ask them any burning questions and get a one-to-one consultation. You could even leave the event with your mortgage quote in hand so you'll be well on your way to starting your home buying journey.

Declan O'Donnell, Architect and broadcaster 

To register your interest for this event, simply fill in the entry form below. Be quick - you don't want to miss this event!

