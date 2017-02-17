Sponsored

A 'Connected Fitness & Health' Event Is Taking Place In Tallaght Next Week

You'll find deals and demos for brands like Fitbit, Garmin and GoPro

Fitness

Mid-January. Baltic. Your ambitious New Year's health and fitness goals seem a long time ago and if ever there was a time for the wheels to fall off - it's now. 

If you feel like you need some motivation for a second wind, then there's an event taking place in Tallaght on Sunday 28 that's got your name written all over it.

Harvey Norman's Flagship store, which only opened its doors back in July, is hosting a connected fitness and health event next week to show off all its deals on new hi-tech gadgets designed to help you get in shape.

Because let's face it - when motivation is lacking, brand new toys can be the kick-start you need. 

Are you a novice when it comes to exercise tech?

No panic, the whole point of the event is to demonstrate how all these fitness gizmos actually work — think of it as a live-action instruction manual.

You can expect to see a variety of demos for products which track your daily fitness activity, with the more advanced devices being able to track your heart rate, sleep patterns and give you smart notifications from your phone.

These fitness trackers and smart watches aren't purely functional either, they're also designed to suit your own fashion sense, coming with bands in a number of colours and different materials like leather, metal and mesh.

If you're confused about what all the gadgets are, the Connected Fitness & Health catalogue is available in-store for you to have a gander through. 

Here are a few of the products you'll find on the day

Fitbits

A post shared by fitbit (@fitbit) on

Garmin

Fossil

A post shared by @fossil on

Samsung

Michael Kors

Apple

There's more

Nothing entices us to an event like the two words 'free food'. And yep, there will also be a kitchen set up at the event, so you can expect to nibble on samples from a healthy cooking demonstration as well as sipping on free Nespresso coffees.

And if you're really serious about getting fit in 2018, make sure you pay a visit to the motivation weight management pop-up stand for advice on how to achieve your goals.

Then it's up to you we're afraid! 

The Harvey Norman connected fitness and health event will take place on Greenhills Rd, Tallaght between between 11am–6pm on Sunday, January 28. Do it for you this year! 

