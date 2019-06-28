Five Fun Classes To Try Out This Summer
I don’t know about you, but summertime gives me a burst of energy that I don’t get any other time of the year. The days are brighter and longer, so it’s the perfect time of year to try something new, tick things off your bucket list and have loads of fun at the same time.
So here are five fun classes you can try out this summer.
1. Street Jazz Class With Conor Davis
Street Jazz is a combination of modern dance and classic jazz. It’s funky, energetic, and so much fun.
Taking place at Dance House on Foley Street, Conor Davis, who was professionally trained in Stella Mann College in the UK, teaches this beginner-level street jazz class. Attendees learn general technique and choreography at an easy pace.
So whether you already love to dance, or it’s something you think you might want to get into, this class is great fun all the same.
Classes take place every Thursday from 8pm til 9pm. You can pay €12 for a drop-in class, or €60 for six consecutive classes. To find out more, click here.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BvjXiPFlDCR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
2. Pottery Class In Arran Street East
Arran Street East actually have a range of classes available at different prices.
Their Saturday throwing workshop costs €120 and introduces guests to the techniques of throwing pots. You’ll work on a potters’ wheel to shape clay while learning some throwing techniques, guided by expert potters.
Meanwhile, their hand-building workshop, which costs €50, is a great introduction to working with clay. You’ll learn about working with clay off the wheel as teachers share their basic skills that you can take home with you.
To find out more about these classes and others that are on offer, click here.
View this post on Instagram
Our workshops are swiftly selling out for summer. From a half day session, a full day, a weekend, or a full week, we have options for every level of interest and ability. Tap the image to find out more and book your place for one (or more!) of these fantastic experiences now.
3. Street Photography Class With Raw Dublin
Looking to up your Instagram game? Or do you fancy yourself as a street photographer?
Well, a street photography workshop with Raw Dublin, AKA Freddy, is a great way to vamp up your photography skills.
Freddy has captured some amazing shots of different spots around Dublin, which you can check out on his Instagram. You know you’re learning from a talented photographer here.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bxu1-n0CDt3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
4. ‘A Cheat’s Guide To Gourmet Cooking’ at Dublin Cookery School
Fancy yourself as a gourmet chef? Well, then this is the class for you. Starting at €80, this course is full of tips and techniques to transform you into a top chef, no matter what your cooking skills are already like.
The school is located at Brookfield Terrace in Blackrock, South Dublin and is easily accessible from the City Centre and other parts of Dublin.
Dublin Cookery School also offers other courses such as their ‘Taste Of Italy’ class, their bread making masterclass, and their good fast food course.
5. Jewellery Making At Silver Works
Silver Works offer all different kinds of group jewellery-making experiences and cater to an array of group sizes from six people to 25 people.
Their ring-making workshop starts at €55 per person, while their silver charm/keyring-making workshop starts at €45 euro per person.
And on arrival, you’ll be treated to a glass of Prosecco along with some nibblies.
Located on Drury Street, it’s super easy to get to and has loads of bars, restaurants and other amenities around it.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bs8yF1BH0yw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link