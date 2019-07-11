Five Gorgeous Urban Walks In Dublin
Because Dublin is a busy urban centre, you will never be short of things to look at when taking a stroll through the city.
And there are so many amazing routes you can take a stroll down in the fair city that are both exciting and rejuvenating.
So, we decided to highlight five of them that we think are ideal for just that.
1. Royal Canal
This is probably one of the most underrated yet pleasurable walks in the city.
One of the best points to start the walk is at the Brendan Behan statue on the Drumcondra Road. From there, you can follow the canal north-west. The great thing about this walk is that it can be as long or as short as you want it to be, as there are various points along the way where you can stop for a coffee, a bite to eat or even a cheeky pint.
The canal walk takes you from Drumcondra, through Ashtown and all the way out to Blanchardstown.
2. Grand Canal
While the Royal Canal makes for a fantastically refreshing walk, its southside counterpart is also a great shout.
The route takes you from Grand Canal Dock through some of the city’s most picturesque locations such as Phibsboro, Ballsbridge and Ranelagh and even passes through areas such as Inchicore and Clondalkin.
On a sunny day, certain spots along the canal are packed full of folk enjoying the nice weather, and frankly, it’s one of the most special things about summer in the city.
View this post on Instagram
Will we ever get sick of pictures of The Barge in the sun? Probably not. Pic by @allexphotography
3. The Botanic Gardens
Located in Glasnevin, a stroll through the Botanic Gardens, famous for its exquisitely restored historic glasshouses, is one of the prettiest walks you’ll do in Dublin. The facility is full to the brim with beautiful plant life, and entry is free.
The gardens are open from 9am until 4.30pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 4.30pm Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.
When you’re there, you’re bound to get a fab Insta-worthy snap.
View this post on Instagram
Victorian greenhouse love at the Botanic Gardens in Dublin, which are right next door to another place I loved exploring, the Glasnevin Cemetery. Give yourself a few hours to enjoy walking through both when you’re in this part of the world. 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 @escapesnaps #escapesnaps @visitdublin #lovedublin
4. Clontarf Coast Road
When you think about the best scenic walks around Dublin, you may not have thought of this one, but it should definitely be on your list.
Stretching from St Anne’s Park all the way out to Fairview, it’s a fairly long walk at over 4km. But don’t worry, there are loads of spots to sit down along the way. And there are a fair few cafes and restaurants on the route where you can grab a coffee and a snack.
Along the walk, you’ll get some pretty amazing views of the Dublin mountains perched behind the iconic Poolbeg Towers.
View this post on Instagram
#pigeonhouse #dublin #dublinbay #clontarf #coastroad #clontarfseafront #woodenbridge #dublinsunset #lovindublin
5. Howth to Baldoyle
Yet another gorgeous coastal walk on the city’s northside.
Walking from Baldoyle, through Sutton to the picturesque seaside town of Howth will only take around an hour, but you’ll be rewarded with the best of what the coast of North Dublin has to offer.
And at the end of your walk, you can spend a couple of hours exploring and dining in Howth. Pro tip: a bag of chips on the pier is the perfect reward for your trek.
View this post on Instagram
Sunset at Martello Tower Sutton • • • • • • • • • • • • • #discoverdublin #igersdublin #dublin #rawireland #raw_ireland #instaireland #insta_ireland #bestirelandpics #thefullirish_ #sutton #lovindublin #irlanda #picoftheday #yesireland #daily_ireland #insta_travel #visualambassadors #canon #sunset #igworld