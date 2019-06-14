Five Hidden Gems To Discover In Dublin This Week
Dublin is full of secret nooks and crannies that will spark curiosity.
Instead of checking out the same old places, why not add a little adventure into your weekend by discovering some of Dublin’s most hidden gems.
Enjoy a weekend of positive energy, fun and wonder.
Here are our top picks:
1. The Vico Baths
The most secluded spot in town, the dreamiest place to perch and the absolute best place to go for a swim in Dublin.
These baths go back for centuries and boast a place to get changed, a perch for jumping into the swirling pools below, and also a nifty bathing spot for those not keen for some briny deep plungin’.
It’s rarely crowded, has a tonne of parking and is a mere hop, skip and a jump away from the nearest DART Station.
View this post on Instagram
Good Friday for a swim 🌊. . The Vico Baths is one of the most stunning spots in Dublin, full on thought I was in Croatia today 😂. . Water was beyond FREEEEEZING though, I think I'll be wearing my wetsuit tomorrow for surfing! . . I can almost smell the summer! . . #instadaily #lovindublin #dublinfoodie #vicobaths #summerindublin
2. Hellfire Club
The Hellfire Club is known as one of the most haunted places in Dublin but it also has one of the best views of the city. Hop in the car and drive up to this stunning viewpoint, park up and kick the feet on the dashboard – it’s the best place ever to chill and take in your surroundings.
I’d recommend getting there just in time for sunset.
You’re also guaranteed to nab a deadly photo.
3. Meeting House Square – Temple Bar
The Meeting House Square is where the Gallery of Photography, The National Photographic Archive and the Ark reside together.
However, it’s also home to an outdoor stage and cinema screen, with amazing umbrellas that cover the length of the square.
Regular events also take place such as the Temple Bar Farmers Market, movie nights, music gigs, pop-up restaurants and much more throughout the year.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bl26-ERn5_Z/
4. Kayaking With Seals In Dalkey
Did you know you can kayak with seals in Dalkey?
The guided kayaking tours are designed for beginners, no experience is required. You will have the chance to see the stunning coastline and wildlife from the comfort of your kayak.
The tours include all equipment, all you need is swimwear, shoes and a towel and you’re good to go.
They leave from Bullock Harbour at 9.30am and 2pm daily. It’s only a 12 minute walk from the DART station or else there’s free parking on site.
The seals are very used to kayakers and have no problem posing for a photo.
Ideal.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BsI8jWdHu4W/
5. Malahide Castle Butterfly Garden
Malahide Castle is home to an extraordinary butterfly house.
It’s €3 entry to meet these incredible insects, they have a wide range there coming in various shapes, colours and sizes.
It’s one of Dublin’s best hidden gems
Now all you have to do is decide which one to visit!