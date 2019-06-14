Five Of The Best Places To Grab After Work Drinks In The Sun
There’s a grand awl stretch in the evenings and you’ve got an extra pep in your step.
This time of year we feel as though we’ve been given an extra few hours in the day. What better way to spend it than heading out and catching up with your mates?
You want to catch those last few rays though so a sun trap is key.
Here are some of the best places to grab post-work pints in the sun:
1. Opium
Opium is a trendy hipster haven and a deadly place to perch yourself after a tough day.
There’s lots to raise your spirits here including a deadly cocktail menu and of course a suntrap garden terrace located at the side of the building with ample seating.
Top all of this off with the buzzing atmosphere and you can see why this is a favourite among locals.
2. Oil Can Harry’s
Located on Mount Street, this bar looks like your bog-standard old man’s pub, but it’s actually huge inside and great craic.
Head up the stairs located at the back of the venue and you’ll come across one of Dublin’s best kept secrets – a stunning little beer garden that manages to catch the sun perfectly in those post-work hours.
Time to soak up some vitamin D.
Cheers!
3. Toner’s
Toner’s is an absolute classic – it’s right in the heart of the city and it never fails to impress.
The yard is decorated with twinkling fairy lights, potted plants and flowers. It’s a popular one so get in nice an early to nab yourself a seat in the sun.
#architecture #travelphotography #photooftheweek #photooftheday #tonersbar #irishbar #irishpub #travelling #traveleurope #dublin #dublincity #republicofireland #ireland #capitalcity #travelireland #irish #irishtourism #travelguide #traveldublin #visitdublin #pubterrace
4. The Bernard Shaw
Ahh, the Shaw.
Another one that’s popular amongst the Dublin hipster community, but jaysus we love it.
There’s always such a great atmosphere here, there’s plenty to do with The Big Blue Bus being on site for pizza fans and Eatyard also connected to the beer garden – something for everyone.
There’s also amazing music every night so if you’re down for a bop this is a great place to do so.
5. The Bridge 1859
Savage drinks and a deadly post-work atmosphere, The Bridge is deffo one to put on your list.
Round up the troops and head out for a fun-filled evening!