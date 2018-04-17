Five Signs You're Probably Ready To Buy Your First Home

Brought to you by Ulster Bank

Anybody else have a parent who constantly reminds them that rent is just dead money?

The idea that rent is just cash down the drain is one that you've probably been dismissing for years but, inevitably, you get to a point in your life where you just have to ask yourself: "am I just wasting my money?"

Of course not everyone is in a situation where they can just get a mortgage and buy a house, but then again you might be ready for that transition and not even be aware of it.

But how do you know when the time's right to look for your first home?



You're sickened by the sums you're simply giving away every month

Just think about all the money you've wasted on rent over the years that you'll never see again — a pain that Dubliners in particular know all too well.

Take a minute to calculate it and you may literally want to cry.

You've got a secure job

Your job isn't going anywhere, you're making a comfortable living and you've got enough experience to know that getting another decent job shouldn't be a problem for you.

Once you're finally financially secure, it makes sense to start the journey towards owning your own property.

You've been squirrelling away money for a while now

As you've gotten older you've gotten a little wiser, so you try to budget and save a nice bit of money every month.

You've been toying with the idea of what that cash could be spent on — could be a long holiday, perhaps a new car — but maybe it's best used as a deposit on your future home.

You know where you want to settle down

Picking an area where you may live for the rest of your life is a huge decision, but for some it's a no-brainer.

If you already know in your heart of hearts where you want to wind up, what are you waiting for? Are there any real obstacles stopping you?

You know you want a family

Whatever form that may take.

Maybe you just want a haven for marital bliss, maybe you want enough space for brood of little 'uns or maybe you just want someplace with a garden big enough for your dog to enjoy!

Whatever your idea of a family looks like, they're gonna need a place that they can really call home.

