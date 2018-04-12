Five Important Things To Know When You're Buying Your First House

Brought to you by Ulster Bank

For the uninitiated, buying a house can be a severely daunting prospect.

Not only is it one of the biggest investments of your life but it's also something you don't really know a whole lot about until you actively start trying to find your own place.

However, you don't have to let the magnitude of the decision put you off; there are ways to make the whole experience a lot more simple.

We've teamed up with Ulster Bank — where first time buyers can now avail of their First Five mortgage benefits to make the house buying process a whole lot easier — to give you five pieces of advice from someone who's just bought their first house and learned from the experience.

This list is by no means exhaustive, but it should put you on the right track towards finding a first home that's right for you.

1. Save money where you can

When buying a house you need to avail of all the financial advantages you can.

For example, did you know that you're entitled to a first time buyers grant worth up to €20,000? How about the fact that new builds don't have property tax in their first year? Or that Ulster Bank has an offer of 50% off home insurance in year 1 for first time buyers?”

There are myriad ways to be financially savvy when it comes to buying a home, so be sure to fully educate yourself on the topic before making any big decisions.

2. Be extra critical of secondhand homes

If you've fallen in love with a pre-owned gaff, keep in mind that appearances can be deceptive.

Before agreeing to anything, be sure to seek independent expert advice to check that everything is in fine fettle and that you don't have dodgy central heating, draughty extensions or useless plumbing to worry about.

Add the cost of repairs to the price of the house to see how much the whole thing really costs.

3. Decide what really matters to you

Strip away all the minor details that make up a home and determine the basics that you absolutely have to have.

Ask yourself this: are you buying for location? Or is size the most important thing to you? Do you need a garden? When it boils down to it, what do you really want from a home?

If your list of needs is too long you will never find the right place, so reduce your search to your simplest needs and anything else is just a bonus.

4. Look around the house

It's easy to become fixated on the house alone — after all, it is the thing you're spending your money on — but the area surrounding your prospective home is an equally important factor to take into consideration.

Is everything you need close by? Have you got shops, doctors, pharmacies, schools, pubs, gyms or whatever it is you need within a reasonable distance?

It all comes back to knowing what your core values are and whether the location of a house reflects those values.

5. Be patient and realise you won't find the perfect house

Dream homes are just that: a dream, a fantasy, something that only exists in your mind.

Your mental image of the perfect gaff may have been gestating all your life, but you have to ground your expectations in reality or all you'll find is disappointment.

You will find someplace you'll be happy with, you simply need to be practical — and once you do that, the whole process will become a lot easier.