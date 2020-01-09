Five unreal Indian takeaways to enjoy when watching Love Island this Sunday

For the first time ever, we are getting a Winter Love Island. And we're already dreaming about which one of Dublin's Indian takeaways we're going to order from for the ultimate night in this Sunday.

With all this Love Island hype (check out the cast here), we were feeling inspired to come up with the ultimate takeaways to order from Just Eat every Sunday when sitting down for this hotly anticipated TV event.

And this week, we're gagging for a bit of Indian cuisine. So here are five delicious Indian takeaways you can order from this Sunday while watching Love Island.

Tadka House

Fancy spicing up your life with some Jaipuri Lal Mass and Love Island this Sunday? Of course you do.

But, if you're not in the market for something super spicey, then Tadka House still has plenty of mouth-watering options for you, like a classic Chicken Tikka Masala or a delicious Korma.

With locations in Rathmines, Greenhills, Blanchardstown and Navan, a dish from here is not to be missed.

Plus, they do meal deals for two people sharing which includes any two starters and any two medium-size main courses served with two pilau rice and one plain naan. Ideal.

Bombay Pantry

Bombay Pantry has takeaway restaurants in Fairview, Clonskeagh, Glenageary, Rathfarnham, Rathmines and Walkinstown, so you're likely to find one in close proximity.

Our pick definitely has to be the Tikka Mirchi, a spicey dish made with chicken, roast cumin, fresh green chillies, peppers, red onion and cream.

Their Chicken Korma, Chicken Butter Masala and their Chicken Vindaloo are also to die for. Pro-tip: order a side of Masala Fries. Thank me later.

Spice of India

Spice of India has all the goodness you'd expect from a proper Indian takeaway.

Their special dishes from the tandoor (clay oven), such as their Tandoori Mixed Grill Special and their Chicken Shashlik Kebab Main are absolutely divine.

While other delicious meals on the menu include Pasanda, Tandoori Makhani and Kabuli.

Spice Of India has restaurants on William Street, Clonsilla and Swords.

Kathmandu Kitchen

Indian and Nepalese cuisine like this is hard to beat.

Located on Dublin's Dame Street, there are loads of unreal dishes to choose from (so you best get looking at the menu now), but here are some of our top picks from Kathmandu.

The Nepali Rogan Josh, Jalfrezi and Chicken Jeera are all super tasty. And there's also the Kathmandu Special Mixed Curry, a mixed chef's special curry of lamb, chicken and prawn flavoured with fenugreek leaves.

Poppadom

Poppadom, located in Harold's Cross, has a menu that you'll scan through endlessly trying to decide what to get.

Popular dishes are their Balti, Korma, Madras, Bhuna, Vindaloo and Dasak.

Plus, their starters are not to be overlooked. Since the launch of Live Island is a special occasion that we have been DYING for, why not treat yourself to something a little extra, like their Raga Patties, Vegetable Bhajiyas, Veggie Momos, Bashahi Kebab or Vegetable Samosa.

There you are now. You're sorted for the ultimate cosy night in with some unreal telly and some delicious food this Sunday.

Love Island kicks off at 9pm on Sunday Jan 12th on Virgin Media One.