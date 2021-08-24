Five unreal Irish staycation destinations you may not have considered

Staycation season is by no means over, and we've found five spots that you probably haven't been to!

It's no doubt that we have all started to appreciate our little island more and more over the last while; from the amazing scenery, unique destinations and great local foodie options - we really are very lucky! You need to put these five spots on your staycation bucket list.

1) Stay in a Treehouse in Co. Wexford

Feel like Tarzan and Jane in the middle of the jungle, except you're still in Ireland! This one-bedroom loft style tree house is the perfect getaway from the bright city lights. Watch the sun set over the hills and wake up to the birds chirping - sounds like heaven.

2) Watch the Sunrise in a Lighthouse in Co. Cork

If you are looking for a one of a kind staycation, a night or two in this incredible lighthouse in Youghal could just the place you have been looking for. The perfect place to take in breath-taking views and enjoy the best of what Youghal has to offer.

3) Go Glamping in Co. Kerry

These glamping huts offer a unique and relaxing self-catering experience in Killarney. The heated terraces are the perfect spot to kick back, unwind and enjoy your break away from the 'real world'. The stunning scenes of Killarney National Park are just a mile away.

4) Hunker down in a Hobbit Pod in Co. Donegal

This spot on Donegal's Wild Atlantic Way is most definitely a unique stay - and should not be limited to just Lord of the Rings fans. This 'Hobbit Pod' is built into a small hill and is lined with gorgeous oak panelling, and has beautiful views of a mountain lake.

5) Get in Touch with Nature in a Geo-dome in Co. Leitrim

Sit and watch nature unfold right infront of you in one these gorgeous geo-domes. These domes have large 'windows' and are perfectly nestled in the stunning landscape of County Leitrim. Rain, hail or shine - these geo-domes are comfortable and cosy in all types of weather.

