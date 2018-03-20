This Flahavan's Breakfast Pop-Up On Harcourt Street Is Giving Away FREE Porridge On Three Mornings This Week

Is there anything better than beating the traffic and smugly enjoying a delicious bowl of porridge in the office? Well now there is… this week, you can enjoy a tasty bowl of porridge with all of the best toppings for free!



That’s right, Flahavan’s want to raise a porridge pot to all those early bird workers who have their oats in the office, by giving away free porridge this week.

The Flahavan’s #OfficeOats Breakfast Pop-Up is taking place at the new creative co-working space WeWork in Iveagh Court, Harcourt Street, this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6am-9.30am. You are cordially invited to pop in and "pimp your free porridge" with an array of toppings to sprinkle on oh-so-creamy Flahavan’s Quick Oats or refreshing Flahavan’s Overnight Oats.

How many toppings are we talkin' about here?

I believe the technical term is loooads. You can choose from fruit like blueberries, raspberries, blood oranges, mango, kiwi, blackberries, rhubarb, apples, pomegranate and bananas. Or go nuts with almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, pistachio, cashew and coconut shavings. Then there’s the seeds like sunflower, pumpkin, poppy and chia and there’s lots of sweet toppings like Flahavan’s Original Granola, chocolate chips, honey, natural yogurt, maple syrup, peanut butter and matcha powder.

And if you really want to treat yourself, you can also chuck in hundreds and thousands, gummy bears, Nutella, marshmallows or Smarties.

Flahavan's has organised the whole set-up as a salute to all the hardworking troopers who beat the traffic by commuting earlier and enjoy eating their Flahavan's Quick Oats in the office. Fair play to the lot of ye!

Like we said, anyone can pop in and it’s completely free so come one and come all.

Not based in Dublin or can’t make it to the Flahavan’s #OfficeOats Breakfast Pop-Up? No problem!

Flahavan’s is also giving you the chance to win a year’s supply of Flahavan’s oats for your office! To enter, all you have to do is take a photo of your porridge pot and post it to Flahavan’s Twitter @FlahavansIRL, Instagram @Flahavans, or Facebook page using the hashtag #OfficeOats.

Flahavan’s Quick Oats convenience range come in a selection of delicious flavours from fruity strawberry to nutritious multiseed, and are available in a 500g drum, single serving pots and individual sachets. They are easy to prepare and are microwave ready in just two mins.

So one last time — if you're looking for a delicious breakfast this week...

Get on down to the Flahavan’s #OfficeOats Breakfast Pop-Up at WeWork, Harcourt Street from 6am-9.30am this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here