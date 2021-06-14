Football fans are going to love these brand new Cadbury chocolate bars

By Brian Dillon

June 14, 2021 at 11:09am

Sponsored

Listen up, lovers of both football and great chocolate. We have some exciting news for you. Cadbury is launching limited-edition club bars, and conveniently just in time for Father's Day, no less.

Cadbury is launching limited-edition club bars, and conveniently just in time for Father's Day, no less.

As part of their Cadbury FC partnership and to celebrate all things footie, the beloved chocolate maker will soon have a range of Dairymilk football club bars available in your favourite club's colours.

The exclusive Cadbury Dairy Milk Club Bars contain the delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate we know and love, but with a football lover's twist as they are packaged in their own unique ‘kit’ inspired by the iconic logos, kits and stadiums for each of the clubs.

With a wide range of club colours available, you're sure to be able to find a bar dedicated to your favourite team.

The bars come in five different varieties: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, meaning that fans of these clubs will be able to tuck into their delicious Cadbury chocolate in the run-up to and during the football season.

If we have learned anything over the last year, it's how important the little things are: whether that's watching the football with your family or housemates, or digging into a classic chocolate bar.

Even if you're not a football fan yourself, there is most definitely someone in your life who is. So, why not let them know how class they are by treating them to a limited edition chocolate bar dedicated to their favourite football team? It could well be the perfect little addition to your Father's Day gift for your aul' lad this June.

The 360g Cadbury Dairy Milk Club Bars will be available exclusively in Dunnes Stores in Ireland and are priced at €8 per bar.

The bars will be available for a limited time only, so make sure to be quick off the mark when they become available.

