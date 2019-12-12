Four gin cocktail recipes that make staying in just as fun as going out this winter

We've teamed up with the Gordon's Gin brand to celebrate 250 years of producing great quality gin. From classic Gordon's London Dry Gin (ideal for a G&T) to their fruity Gordon's Pink (makes for a fab Hot Mulled Pink), there's a drink for everyone this Christmas.

With all the chaos in the lead up to Christmas, sometimes a fun-filled night in is just what you're in the mood for. So, we're here to inspire you to have the ultimate festive gin night in with your mates.

Festive spirit, mulled

The most festive serve has got to be a Gordon’s Hot Pink. A gorgeous mulled drink for a cosy festive night in with a classic Christmas movie.

To serve: Add 50ml Gordon’s Premium Pink and 150ml cranberry juice to a small saucepan along with a cinnamon stick, a star anise, 2 cloves, a pinch of ground ginger and some freshly grated nutmeg. Gently heat through until piping hot, strain into a heatproof Copa to remove the mulling spices and serve. (1 serve = 1.9 units)

Get comfy on the sofa with your drink and choose the perfect movie to get you in the Christmas spirit. Classics like The Holiday and Love Actually are always a wonderful watch. Watching old-school festive movies tends to be an experience, while cheesy rom-coms and Netflix originals are the guilty pleasures we all secretly want to watch.

Keep it classic

You can’t beat a simple classic- a deliciously refreshing tasting Gordon’s and Tonic, served over plenty of ice and garnished with a zesty wedge of lime. An ideal kick-back drink to enjoy with friends over some festive nibbles.

To serve: Simply take a Copa glass or wine glass filled with ice, add 50ml Gordon’s London Dry Gin, top with 150ml tonic water, and garnish with lime. (1 serve= 1.9 units)

You'll need some delicious food to perfectly complement the unreal drinks you're going to serve up. There are plenty of fab dishes you can serve up with your drinks such as homemade mini quesadillas (with fresh homemade guacamole), grilled chicken skewers, and hand-cut fries.

Or if you want something more festive, try your hand at some turkey rolls or stuffing croquettes.

Spritz it up

If you’re planning a catch up with the girls over the festive period, give a Gordon’s Pink Spritz a go for a bubbly and fruity cocktail that is super simple to make.

To serve: Take a Copa glass or wine glass filled with ice, add 50ml Gordon’s Premium Pink Distilled Gin, top with 75ml lemonade and add 50ml prosecco. Garnish with plenty of fresh strawberries. (1 serve = 2.5 units)

To set the atmosphere, line up a great dancing playlist to get you in the festive spirit. What mood are you going for? A playlist with some Christmas music or acoustic tunes is a good shout, or if you're in the mood for a catch-up and loads and loads of laughs, then a good 00s throwback playlist never goes a miss. If you're in the market for a dance, some 80s/90s classics are what you need (think Whitney, Madonna, Kylie, Wham, etc).

Fizz the season

Fancy a festive Fizz? Gordon’s Gin Fizz is an uncomplicated, fresh and light drink ideal for Christmas celebrations.

To serve: Simple take a Copa glass or wine glass filled with ice, add 50ml Gordon’s London Dry Gin, add 25ml elderflower cordial, 75ml lemonade, 25ml prosecco, and garnish with mint and a slice of lemon. (1 serve = 2 units)

Serve up some sweet treats or homemade bites with your gin fizz as an after-dinner treat. You're going to be buying fruit to garnish your gin drinks anyways, so save some strawberries to dip in chocolate to make deliciously simple sweet treats.

Or, festive classics such as mince pies, profiteroles and gingerbread cookies are guaranteed to go down a treat.

Please drink responsibly! Visit drinkaware.ie

