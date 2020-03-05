Fun and free things to do for an alternative Paddy's Day

Paddy’s day is upon us, my friends. Although we love the traditional celebrations, we fancy switching things up this year, and we know you do too. Since 7UP Free is offering us the chance to win some amazing alternative ways to spend Paddy's Day, we feel like keeping the trend going.

So, we felt inspired to free ourselves of clichés and have an alternative Paddy's Day. Because it feels good to be free.

Here are three fun and free things to get up to this year to free your Paddy's Day of cliches.

These days, if something is pretty, intriguing or eye-catching, we all take out our cameras and get a snap. So, a photo crawl of some of the most Insta-worthy spots in Dublin makes for a really fun and free day out.

Start at the Phoenix Park taking snaps of the deer. Make your way up to Smithfield to gawk at the street art, then cross over to see that of The Liberties. Pass by Christchurch, down Dame Street and cross over the Rosie Hackett bridge. Pass by the modern architecture along the quays as you make your way up to the Bord Gáis and Grand Canal area.

Your camera roll will be jammed with super Instagrammable shots.

Wait until it's dark to make your way up to Grand Canal. That's when it's the prettiest!

Every Tuesday, there's a comedy night in Anseo on Camden Street.

The brand new comedy club features a lineup of experienced veteran comedians and newly started open micers. And the best part is that it's FREE. That sounds like a pretty class alternative Paddy's Day to us.

Reserve your tickets here.

Located on Wicklow Street, the International Bar is known for hosting stellar comedy nights. But what you might not know is that they also host class jazz nights every Tuesday and Thursday.

Their jazz night has played host to some great acts such as Cote Calmet, Sean Maynard Smith, Dominic Mullan, Paddy Groenland, Georgia Cusack and Alex Mathias. So it's set to be a pretty SWINGIN' alternative Paddy's Day.

Entry is free, although a tip jar for the performers does get passed around. Check out their website here.

Arrive early to get a table!

Feeling inspired? Free yourself with an alternative Paddy's Day. G’wan, you deserve it. Spend it how you want to!

