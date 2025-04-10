Search icon

10th Apr 2025

Fun runs and festivals – here’s how you can get free coffee this weekend

Sarah McKenna

In partnership with Alpro

Alpro are treating us to some stunning plant-based coffees all weekend long

If there’s one glorious way to signal the start of the weekend it’s with your favourite coffee.

A velvety oat flat white after a morning run, a catch-up over an almond cappuccino, a ramble with a silky coconut latte in hand – we love coffee in all its forms, and it’s even more loveable when we can get it for nada.

This weekend, Alpro are giving us ample opportunities to enjoy our coffees for free as the Dublin Coffee Festival makes a triumphant return to our fair city.

Pop by the RDS on Saturday 12 April and Sunday 13 April from 9am to 5pm and head to stand B12 where Alpro will be dolling out their signature drinks. Indulge in a decadent banoffee oat latte or opt for a refreshing coconut strawberry matcha. These plant-based drinks are made with Alpro’s fabulously formable Barista range – Oat, Coconut, Almond and Soya. The result? A silky texture, perfect froth and a stellar taste.

To add even more happy vibes to your weekend, Alpro will be teaming up with Happy Feet to host run clubs on Saturday and Sunday morning. Once you’ve crossed the finish line, pop by Mister Magpie Coffee Truck at Merrion Cricket Club and claim your free plant-based coffee creation, courtesy of Alpro. You will have more than earned it after all.

There’s no need to be an experienced runner to join in, as runners of all abilities and fitness levels are welcome – from marathon runners to total newbies. All you need is good running shoes, comfy clothes and you’re hot to go.

Not up for a run? No problem. If you’re just in the mood for a stroll, Alpro has also partnered with Mister Magpie at Merrion Cricket Club to give out free Alpro coffees all weekend long. Pop by and say hi!

Here are the details you need to know to get in on the action:

5km Run: Saturday 12 April, 9.30am

10km Run: Sunday 13 April, 9.30am 

Starting and end point: Mister Magpie Coffee Truck at Merrion Cricket Club on Anglesea Road, Ballsbridge

Ready to run? Follow Happy Feet Run Club’s Instagram for updates. You can also learn more about the Dublin Coffee Festival right here. Love, @Alpro.

