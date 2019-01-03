Sponsored

It's Your Last Chance To Visit iSkate And Funderland In The RDS

Keep them Christmas vibes going

Pjimage 11

With the much loved theme-park and ice-rink closing on January 13th - you better get a move on if still not been!

Both Funderland and iSkate at the RDS will soon shut up shop, meaning you've not long left to soak up all the festive cheer, bright lights and incredible entertainment - time to squeeze out every last drop of Christmas before life goes back to normal.

Pjimage 12

From thrilling roller coasters to Ireland's largest outdoor ice-rink, this place has a lot to offer and is perfect for a day out with friends or family and even better to shake off those post-Christmas blues.

With over 40 years experience, this Dublin tradition is always a winner and you don't want to miss it. iSkate@ the RDS is now located in Ring 4 at the RDS, Dublin 4 just behind the Intercontinental Hotel and Funderland, as always, is just around the corner on Simmonscourt Road, Ballsbridge.

Funderland and iSkate is open daily from 12pm to 10pm.

