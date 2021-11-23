Get all your Christmas gifts in one go with a trip to Stephen's Green Shopping Centre

Time for a shopping spree?

Christmas shopping can be a daunting task for the best of us! We’ve all embarked on the last minute scurry from one side of the city to another, only to double back on ourselves again. Getting everyone on your gift list ticked off in one go seems impossible, but you can do it all in one fell swoop at Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre.

Within the walls of this massive shopping centre, you’ll find all the essentials from big-name brands and those niche little extras you won’t find anywhere else. From clothing stores and crafts to toys, games and gadgets, you’ll find something for all your loved ones right here.

To help you look after everyone in your life - from partners and parents to nieces and nephews - we’ve put together a little gift guide for some of Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre’s most popular stores.

Dunnes Stores

From high quality menswear and stunning ladies fashion to exquisite homeware pieces and decorations, any piece from Dunnes Stores makes for the perfect gift.

Geo Tables - Set Of 2 (€100)

TK Maxx

When browsing through the shelves of TK Maxx, you’ll find big name brands and designer pieces alongside one-off gems and up-and-coming labels for up to 60 less than the original retail price. Mirrors, bedding, notebooks - you name it! Oh, and scented candles always go down a treat.

TK Maxx Accessories



Argos

From home furniture and entertainment to jewellery, sports equipment and top of the range cameras, Argos have a little bit of everything. Whether your loved one is moving home, having a baby or wants to pick up a new hobby, you'll find the perfect fit with a quick skim through their sizeable catalogue.

Canon EOS 250D Vlogger Kit (€909.99)

Armani Exchange Men's Silver Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch (€149.99)

Boots

Much more than just a pharmacy, you’ll find some perfect Christmas gifts in the realms of health and beauty at Boots. Whether it’s a new signature scent or all the ingredients for a well-deserved pamper session, you’ll find bigger buys, gorgeous gift sets and additional extras in-store.

Origins Travelling All-Stars Healthy Skin Essentials for Home & Away Gift Set (€43)

Hugo Boss BOSS Eau de Toilette (€95)

United Colors of Benetton

If you want to treat someone special in your life to some high-quality pieces that won’t go out of style, drop into United Colors of Benetton to shop their latest collections. Whether it’s puffer jackets to keep the little ones warm or a cashmere wool for your one and only, you’ll find it here.

Multicolour Sweater with Inland Designs (€89.95)

Best Menswear

Stocking some of the best brands around including Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, at Best Menswear you’ll find tailor made suits, casual clothing and all the essentials needed to put a smile on the faces of the men in your life.

Saddler Brown - Laugesen Slim Portfolio Bag (€199)

Tommy Hilfiger Navy - Long Sleeve Flannel Slipper Set (€99.90)