Get saucy with it: Make a steak and onion sub with us

Brought to you by Chef Ireland.

That much-needed oomph in this sambo comes courtesy of Chef Brown Sauce.

Feel like your sandwich skills need a little lift? Ready to turn that flavour dial all the way up? Fancy adding some satisfying sambo recipes to your lunchtime roster? We hear you, and so do the folks at Chef Ireland.

This summer, we have joined forces to bring you four delicious sandwich recipes that are bound to bring the flavour, and we’re kicking it all off with a classic steak and onion sub.

Every ingredient in these recipes has a part to play in delivering sandwich satisfaction, but the stand-out star is sauces from Chef. This time round, we’re reaching for a real pantry staple to add that dark and spicy punch – Chef Brown Sauce.

This steak and onion sub tastes particularly delicious when you fire everything up on the barbecue – so save this for a sunny day and tuck into that smokey goodness.

Steak and Onion Sub with Chef Brown Sauce

Ingredients

One thin tender steak

One white onion, thinly sliced

A dollop of Chef Brown Sauce

One ciabatta roll

One clove of garlic

A dash of olive oil

A handful of rocket

A few parmesan shavings

Salt and pepper to taste

Method