03rd Jul 2025

Get saucy with it: Make a steak and onion sub with us

Sarah McKenna

Brought to you by Chef Ireland.

That much-needed oomph in this sambo comes courtesy of Chef Brown Sauce.

Feel like your sandwich skills need a little lift? Ready to turn that flavour dial all the way up? Fancy adding some satisfying sambo recipes to your lunchtime roster? We hear you, and so do the folks at Chef Ireland.

This summer, we have joined forces to bring you four delicious sandwich recipes that are bound to bring the flavour, and we’re kicking it all off with a classic steak and onion sub.

Every ingredient in these recipes has a part to play in delivering sandwich satisfaction, but the stand-out star is sauces from Chef. This time round, we’re reaching for a real pantry staple to add that dark and spicy punch – Chef Brown Sauce.

This steak and onion sub tastes particularly delicious when you fire everything up on the barbecue – so save this for a sunny day and tuck into that smokey goodness.

Steak and Onion Sub with Chef Brown Sauce

Ingredients

  • One thin tender steak
  • One white onion, thinly sliced
  • A dollop of Chef Brown Sauce
  • One ciabatta roll
  • One clove of garlic
  • A dash of olive oil
  • A handful of rocket
  • A few parmesan shavings
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  • Fire up the barbecue and season your steak with salt and pepper. Pop your onions on the heat and cook them low and slow until they are golden.
  • Grill your steak until it’s cooked on both sides.
  • Slice your ciabatta roll in half and spray it with olive oil. Toast it on the grill and when it’s finished rub a peeled garlic clove on the top for added flavour.
  • Slather the roll in Chef Brown Sauce and then stack it with rocket, steak, onions, a few shavings of parmesan and a final hit of Chef Brown Sauce.
  • Close the roll over, slice in half and enjoy.

