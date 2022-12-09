Gift Guide: 10 unique Christmas presents you can pick up in Dublin's city centre

Find something for everyone on your list this Christmas, all under one roof.

With Christmas just a few short weeks away, there really isn't much time left to pick up gifts for everyone on your list this year.

And as the big day draws closer, we're all less inclined to risk ordering any essentials online, fearing slow delayed deliveries or damaged packages.

Equally, the idea of facing Dublin's busy shopping streets can be a bit daunting, especially as the colder temperatures start to set in. Thankfully, Stephen's Green Shopping Centre is taking the hassle out of Christmas shopping this year, offering 100+ stores all under one roof.

With a huge selection of retailers to choose from, they're making it so easy to stock up on everything you need for Christmas in one quick and simple shopping trip. From household names like Dunnes Stores, TK Maxx, Argos, Boots and Golden Discs to smaller independent retailers, you're sure to find everything you need all in the one city-centre location.

Their massive selection means you can get all your gift shopping done in one foul sweep, covering everything from fashion to state-of-the-art tech and some amazing speciality stores.

With that in mind, we've put together a handy gift guide showcasing just some of the brilliant buys you can find in Stephen's Green Shopping Centre. From fashion buys to the latest tech, there's sure to be something here for everyone on your list this Christmas.

Here are our top picks...

Savida Lama PomPom Slippers - €15

Advertisement

Dunnes Stores

Made from a super soft fabric, these fun slippers are just as comfortable as they are adorable. There's even a matching hot water available, the perfect set to gift this Christmas.

The Hug - Black - €89

The Human Collective

Thick and warm with a soft brushed suede cotton interior. Each jumper also features an equal “=” symbol to show your support for racial, LGBTQI+ and opportunity equality. Plus, they donate €3 of every jumper sale to their three charity partners - Sports Against Racism Ireland, LGBT Ireland and The Irish Youth Foun-dation.

30 Seconds Board Game-(Adult & Junior option available) - €29.95

Cogs the Brain Shop

The always-popular Irish quick thinking fast talking board game is perfect for any family events or parties this festive season. It's based on names and topics that most people will be familiar with, including celebrities and famous people from film, music, sport and politicians, providing hours of fun for every age group.

Advertisement

Beats Studio Buds Wireless In-Ear Earbuds - €140

Argos

These wireless earbuds have loads of cool features to help you get the most out of your listening experience, including touch controls, active noise cancellation, water resistance and up to 8 hours of listening time.

David Bowie Flash Socks - €9.99

Retro Nation Iconic Gifts & Accessories

Aside from David Bowie, Retro Nation also have socks that pay tribute to other beloved artists like Bob Marley, Guns N Roses and Eminem.

The Pogues Fairytale of New York T-shirt - €19.99

Retro Nation Iconic Gifts & Accessories

Advertisement

Pay tribute to one of the nation's most beloved festive tunes with this deadly vintage shirt.

Feng Shui Ceramic Lucky Cat (Gold) - €11.95

House of Japan

Give the gift of good fortune this Christmas with this adorable gift. The Lucky Cat, or Maneki Neko, is believed will bring you happiness and prosperity, while the white Japanese kanji characters on the red box symbolises good luck.

Vinyls - 2 for €50

Golden Discs

The perfect gift for a loved one who's obsessed with their vinyl player. You're spoiled for choice, with vinyls available for the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Amy Whinehouse, The Cranberries, Dermot Kennedy and Billie Eilish.

Ysabel Mora Faux Leather Leggings - €59.95 Tights Dept Ideal for colder temperatures, these high-rise faux leather leggings are fleece lined for thermal protection during the winter months.

Advertisement