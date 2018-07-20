Screen Shot 2018 07 09 At 14 06 34
All You Need To Know About This Exclusive Gordon's Pink Event That's Coming To Dublin

Here's what awaits you at the Gordon's Pink Experience...

Last month's Gordon's Pink Experience in Galway was a huge success, and so we've teamed up with Gordon's to bring the Experience to Dublin for one night only!

From 6.30pm-9.30pm on August 10th, NoLita will transform into a shrine to Gordon's Pink for the Gordon's Pink Experience - an unmissable evening for fans of the colourful beverage that has taken over the Irish scene. It's ticket-only, so make sure to get yours here.

But first, let's talk about Gordon's Pink...

Gin-lovers are already obsessed with the pink variety from Gordon's, but it's the perfect way to introduce newbies to the drink too.

Gordon's Pink has been carefully crafted to balance the refreshing taste of Gordon's gin with the natural sweetness of raspberries, strawberries, and redcurrants - made using only natural fruit flavours for a real quality red berry taste.

Img 20180720 192754 1

Sounds good, eh?

What can you expect from Gordon's Pink Experience at NoLIta, you ask?

Entry includes two complimentary Gordon's Pink cocktails, nibbles from a bespoke menu of delicious food, specially created for the evening, including pink burgers, flatbreads and salads.

There'll be vintage pink sweets adorning every table too, so arrive hungry!

No Lita Pink Pizza 2

We've even paired up with the amazing Cupcake Bloke to bring you a special Gordon's Pink infused creation, made exclusively for guests on the night - a mixed berry & vanilla cupcake with raspberry & Gordon's Pink frosting, fresh berries & pipette of Gordon's Pink!

Img 6216

And to make sure everyone stays in the party mood, we'll have a DJ on hand spinning the decks all evening. For those of you who love a good Instagram shot, there'll be a stunning flower wall - a perfect photo op to make your friends jealous! How unmissable does that sound? And, for the night that's in it, why not go all out and don your glitziest pink outfit?!

On the night, the best photo posted to social using #gordonspink will win a bottle of Gordon's Pink to take home with them.

Take a look at some pics from our last Gordon's Pink Experience at the Liquor Lounge in Galway for a taste of what to expect...


A post shared by Becca Gillen (@beccagillen) on

Gordgon Gin Galway20 July18 109
Gordons Food

Now one question remains: who's coming to the Gordon's Pink Experience with us?!

Tickets are €10 and you can pick them up HERE. Get 'em while you still can!

Visit drinkaware.ie

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

All You Need To Know About This Exclusive Gordon's Pink Event That's Coming To Dublin
