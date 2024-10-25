Search icon

25th Oct 2024

Got little ones in your life you’d like to spoil this Halloween? Liffey Valley are hosting a Disco of the Dead

Sarah McKenna

Brought to you by Liffey Valley

Bring your children, nieces and nephews to Liffey Valley for face-painting, mask making and a chance to win some great prizes.

We’re pretty big fans of Halloween here at Lovin HQ. Our pumpkin carving game is second to none, our treat cupboard is consistently stacked and we never fail to serve spooky glamour on the big night.

As Halloween draws closer, we’re keeping our eyes and ears out for some great events, and a four-day long celebration at Liffey Valley geared at little ones has grabbed our attention this year.

From the 28th to 31st October (12-4pm), Liffey Valley will be hosting Disco of the Dead, a free Halloween party of epic proportions and attendees will have the chance to win a €50 One4All voucher if their dance moves impress.

Ready to get your spook on? Here’s what you can look forward to at Disco of the Dead at Liffey Valley:

Glow-in-the-Dark UV Face Painting & Mask Making

Got a little one in your life who’s ready to rock UV face-painting? Bring ’em along to Liffey Valley and they’ll be ready to light up the dance floor with their fellow mini monsters.

DJ Dead Danny

Disco of the Dead’s resident DJ, DJ Dead Danny, will be on the decks, serving tune after tune. He’ll also come equipped with some treats for the best dressed on the dance floor, so get ready to go all out in the costume department!

Daily Prizes

Each day, disco dancers will have the chance to win fun prizes for those who throw the best moves.

For more, visit liffeyvalley.ie to explore.

