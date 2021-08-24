Grab your free tickets for the incredibly refreshing White Claw Wave of Summer Pop-Up coming to Dublin

Looking for some exciting weekend plans to see you through the rest of the summer?

We're all trying our best to make the most of the final few weeks of summer, especially now that some good weather is on the horizon. And if you are looking to fill up your social calendar, how does a couple of weekends of live DJ sets and refreshing drinks sound?

That's exactly what you'll get at the White Claw Wave of Summer Pop-Up, an exclusive event happening in Portebello, Dublin 6 over the coming weeks. Running every Wednesday to Sunday from August 18th to September 5th, it's the ultimate way to celebrate Summer 2021!

The event will feature daily live sets from Irish DJs, some very cool murals created by Irish artists and, of course, some refreshing drinks to ensure the summer vibes are strong. You can also expect to see some famous faces through the weekend, including DJ Tara Stewart, podcasters Kevin Twomey and PJ Kirby and Radio Presenter Izzy Healy.

You'll also get the opportunity to sample all of White Claw Seltzers delicious fruity flavours - Mango, Black Cherry, Natural Lime and Raspberry. With just 95 calories per can, White Claw Seltzers are gluten-free and made of all-natural flavours, so we're sure there's something there that fits your taste.

And seeing as White Claw is best served cold straight from the can, non-profit Every Can Counts will be at the event to encourage everyone to recycle their cans to ensure waste is kept to an absolute minimum. White Claw are also joining forces with Chubby Co. to create some very cool merch for the event as well.

So, what are you waiting for? You can book your complimentary ticket for the White Claw Wave of Summer Pop-Up here.

Please drink responsibly.