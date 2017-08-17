Eatyard Is Transforming Into GREATyard For One Weekend Only This Month — Here's The Suss

Will you be stepping through that Archway?

For just two days at the end of the month, Eatyard is being upgraded to GREATyard.

On July 28 & 29, you can expect an immersive experience of music, food and beer at the Richmond Street market to celebrate the arrival of Archway, Franciscan Well’s brand new lager, which has a clear golden body and an early hop aroma with light pear and malt sweetness.

General access to GREATyard is free but capacity is limited so people are advised to book now to guarantee entry, as well as two free Archway lagers, while tickets to the live performances taking place at the event are just €10.



Here's what to expect at GREATyard...

The Archway Bar

For lovers of great beer moments together, a dedicated Archway Bar will be present at GREATyard. Carefully balanced and 4% ABV, Archway is both accessible and distinctive, giving GREATyard guests the opportunity to enjoy great beer moments, together.

Tunes

Ticket holders will be granted access to the intimate surroundings of the GREATyard stage, where Irish acts will be playing during the two-day event.



On the Saturday there will be live performances from FIELDS at 3pm and Little Green Cars at 5pm, while on the Sunday, Paddy Hanna will take to the stage at 2pm.

FIELDS

Little Green Cars

Paddy Hanna

Grub

Eatyard is known for the quality of its food, so GREATyard will give visitors the chance to try some innovative new food pairings.

Archway has teamed up with onsite burger connoisseurs Box Burger to create something exclusively for the occasion: the Arch-Burger. This collaboration will see an Archway-infused glaze smother their delicious cheeseburger to produce an altogether unique taste experience.

And that's not all — Just Wing It’s popular wings will also be getting a GREATyard makeover. The Archway Wings will infuse the beer’s distinctive three hops and four malts to create a flavoursome marinade that aims to combine everything you love about the taste of wings and beer.

Box Burger

Just Wing It

Will you be stepping through the Archway?

Great music, beer and of course, good food - you'd be mad to miss out on this weekend of greatness.

Tickets for GREATyard cost €10 and you can pick them up HERE.

Header image: Eatyard/Instagram

