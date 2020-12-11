Close

Griolladh has teamed up with Hop House 13 to create two very tasty cheese toasties

By Sarah Finnan

December 11, 2020 at 4:53pm

Putting their heads together to come up with something truly special, the new sambos were created especially to be paired with Hop House 13.

If you're a fan of the humble cheese toastie (who isn't?!), then this is sure to be of interest. The brewers at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery and Hop House 13 have teamed up with the toastie masters at Griolladh to create two new mouth-watering creations, and we'll take one for each hand, please.

Giving their take on the classics, the guys have put their heads together to create two custom sambos designed to complement/contrast the flavours of Hop House 13.

First up - the Cheese 'N' Onion. A delicious mix of Griolladh's signature three cheese blend, this one combines smashed potato and onion, with Hop House 13 caramelised onion and pickled shallots... the result being a toastie that can only be described as a taste sensation.

Griolladh x Hop House 13

Each as tasty as the other, the first option complements the fruity tones of the beer, while the second acts as more of a contrast. Called the Griolladh Hopscotch, it's a Caribbean twist on your traditional bacon and cabbage dinner. Packed with the same three cheese blend, this one includes Jerk bacon, Haitian pikliz and apricot chutney which combine to create an explosion of spice and fruit.

Griolladh x Hop House 13

Inspired by the Irish pub and perfectly paired with Hop House 13, both are exclusively available at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery for the month of December.

Table bookings can be made here.

Visit drinkaware.ie.

Named after an early 1900’s hop store building at St. James’s Gate where hops are still stored, Hop House 13 is a double-hopped lager made with Irish barley and aromatic hops and continues the 261 years of heritage and brewing excellence at St. James’s Gate.

Hop House 13 is a distinctive golden lager with a sweet fruity aroma, hints of Apricot and Peach, and subtle malt notes breaking through. Hop House 13 is full flavoured while still being crisp and hoppy with a refreshing clean finish.
