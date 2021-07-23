Guinness and Baste team up to create an insanely delicious BBQ kit to enjoy this summer

By Brian Dillon

July 23, 2021 at 5:56pm

Sponsored

Aw man, this looks SO good. Irish fave Guinness has teamed up with one of the country's top BBQ joints, Baste, to create something seriously special. Excuse us, our mouths are watering at the idea of getting out hands on this kit for the ultimate #GuinnessTime with mates.

Summer is a season for great vibes, time spent with good friends and eating delicious food. If you're hosting friends or family in your back garden this summer, well, you're going to want to get your hands on this. Our tummies are rumbling with excitement.

BBQ experts, Baste BBQ, have created a limited-edition kit with succulent oak-fired pulled pork cooked low and slow for 10 hours, house Asian style slaw and fluffy brioche buns. Oh, it also comes with their famous ‘Crowd Pleeza’ tangy BBQ sauce with a serious kick along with bread and butter pickles.

Naturally, the kits goes wonderfully with a pint of Guinness, as the barley which gives Guinness its unique colour is roasted over fire, making this the ideal food and drink pairing.

That's exactly why the kit also comes with four Guinness draught cans, and two Guinness can size glasses. You will be enjoying your #GuinnessTime in style, my friends.

The Baste X Guinness BBQ Pulled Pork kit serves four people and is available from Baste BBQ and nationwide online for €45 (€6 for nationwide delivery). We're expecting demand for these to be huge, so I would get ordering sooner rather than later! You can do exactly that by heading to this link.

We are giving you the chance to win the above and it's super easy to enter. All you have to do is post a photo to Instagram of you enjoying your #GuinnessTime, whether it's with your pals, the fam, your bae or anyone else, we want to see it. Because after the past year, we all deserve to celebrate special moments together, big and small. If shortlisted, your photo will then appear on our bespoke photo wall right here on Lovin Dublin and you'll be in with a chance of winning one of these stunning kits. Plus, you'll be entered into the draw to win one of these stunning Guinness furniture pieces.

Enjoy Guinness Sensibly. Visit www.drinkaware.ie

