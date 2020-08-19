Guinness team up with Bujo Burger Joint to launch at-home kits to celebrate return of live rugby

Guinness and BuJo Burger Joint have teamed up for the ultimate at-home rugby experience this year.

It's time for the thrill and excitement of the rugby to return, and we are so ready. This weekend’s Guinness Pro14 games will welcome the return of live rugby after an unprecedented 175-day absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland. And we can't wait to cheer and experience this together once again.

Despite crowds not being able to flock to the stadium, we are still going to experience the special spirit and atmosphere that comes with the rugby. The usual sense of togetherness will be far from absent from this weekend's rugby celebrations as we all tune in and enjoy 80 minutes of rugby magic this Saturday.

And Guinness and BuJo Burger Joint have joined forces to make the return of rugby that extra bit more special and exciting with the limited-edition Guinness x BuJo Home Kits, and they sound divine.

Made from a custom blend of premium Irish grass-fed beef, finished with authentic BuJo brioche buns, pickles, cheese and of course their secret sauce, the famous chargrilled BuJo burger is simply mouth-watering and is an ideal bite to enjoy while you're bet into the rugby.

The Guinness x Bujo Home Kits for Leinster and Munster cost €40 and will include 12 burger patties, 8 buns, pickles and cheese as well as two commemorative Guinness Glasses engraved with the fixture date to mark rugby’s long-awaited return and 4 cans of Guinness, for the ultimate at-home rugby celebration.

Plus, one of the Leinster kits and one of the Munster kits will also feature a Guinness Golden Rugby Ticket for the chance to win a pair of tickets to each of Ireland’s home fixtures in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations.

Fancy enjoying one for yourself and your mates? Visit www.bujo.ie/guinnessrugby to purchase a limited-edition Guinness x BuJo Home Kit and enjoy the ultimate rugby at-home occasion.

Irish rugby makes its long-awaited return this Saturday, August 22 at 7.30pm in the Aviva Stadium.

Please enjoy Guinness responsibly. Over 18s only.