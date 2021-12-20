Here are some of the top tech gifts to shop in the run up to Christmas

By Lovin' Media

December 20, 2021 at 5:31pm

Sponsored

Share:

It’s time to get some top-notch tech under the tree…

If you haven’t already started buying your Christmas presents, now’s the time to begin!

Finding the perfect gift for your nearest and dearest is never easy, but it’s hard to go wrong with a great upgrade or a brand new addition from Huawei’s incredible range of tech.

Whether you’re shopping for a music lover, gym bunny or gaming fanatic, you’ll find something to put a smile on their faces this Christmas with the help of Huawei.

From smart watches to wireless headphones, here are just some of the fantastic gifts available on the Huawei website…

MateBook D 15

Sleek, sophisticated and incredibly durable, this light-weight laptop boasts plenty of exciting features that make life that little bit easier. From multi-screen collaboration to a fingerprint power button, getting to know all the nuances of the MateBook D 15 would make for an ideal way to spend an evening this Christmas.

Watch Fit New

We’re pretty sure that getting more steps in will be a New Year’s Resolution for many, so why not give them a helpful way of keeping track. Monitoring your workouts and heart rate while keeping you motivated, this smartwatch can be conveniently customised and is available in a style to suit that special someone. Equipped with a 10-hour battery life, this is perfect for anyone interested in fitness.

MateView GT

If you’ve got someone in your life who can’t get enough of gaming, you’ll secure major brownie points with this purchase. Huawei’s very first monitor made specifically for gamers, the MatewView GT takes the user experience to a whole other level. This 34” display computer has cinema level colour, so don’t be surprised if they end up getting lost in it over the Christmas holidays! Huawei are also offering a bundle purchase of the MateView GT and an Xbox gaming pass, if you want to go the extra mile.

Watch GT2 Pro

Created with sophisticated craftsmanship, this is one watch with infinite capabilities. Solid yet comfortable, this refined smartwatch does a whole lot more than just tell the time. You can play music, make a call, record your travel route so you never get lost, warn you when it’s going to rain, monitor your sleep, heart rate and stress levels and the list goes on! A stunning gadget that has over 100 workout modes, whose wrist will you be putting this on?

Get more for less with bundle deals!

In a bid to make spoiling your loved ones that little bit easier this year, Huawei has some bundle offers that will make sure you get more bang for your buck. There’s a Freebuds 4i & Band 6 bundle, which is perfect for music lovers and gym bunnies alike, as well as the MateView and FreeBuds Studio bundle that’s ideal for those who could do with improving their work from home setup

Running plenty of promotions in the run up to Christmas, explore the latest Huawei tech and up your game this Christmas. For more, visit the Huawei website or head to @huaweimobileIE on social media.

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

“We only have a few weeks left” The Exchequer to close after almost 13 years in business

WATCH: Tom Holland and Zendaya discuss the craziest Spider-Man theories

12 cosy cuppas to enjoy in Dublin over the festive period

The Guinness Storehouse is hosting the ultimate Christmas night out for Guinness fans

You may also love

The Guinness Storehouse is hosting the ultimate Christmas night out for Guinness fans

Coca-Cola is spreading Real Magic this Christmas, especially to those in need

COMPETITION: Here's how you can WIN a brand new Samsung Galaxy S21 and a pair of JLabs Air Sport Earbuds

Are you a TFI Leap Card user? Here’s everything you need to know about the new TFI 90 Minute Fare

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.