Here are some of the top tech gifts to shop in the run up to Christmas

It’s time to get some top-notch tech under the tree…

If you haven’t already started buying your Christmas presents, now’s the time to begin!

Finding the perfect gift for your nearest and dearest is never easy, but it’s hard to go wrong with a great upgrade or a brand new addition from Huawei’s incredible range of tech.

Whether you’re shopping for a music lover, gym bunny or gaming fanatic, you’ll find something to put a smile on their faces this Christmas with the help of Huawei.

From smart watches to wireless headphones, here are just some of the fantastic gifts available on the Huawei website…

MateBook D 15

Sleek, sophisticated and incredibly durable, this light-weight laptop boasts plenty of exciting features that make life that little bit easier. From multi-screen collaboration to a fingerprint power button, getting to know all the nuances of the MateBook D 15 would make for an ideal way to spend an evening this Christmas.

Watch Fit New

We’re pretty sure that getting more steps in will be a New Year’s Resolution for many, so why not give them a helpful way of keeping track. Monitoring your workouts and heart rate while keeping you motivated, this smartwatch can be conveniently customised and is available in a style to suit that special someone. Equipped with a 10-hour battery life, this is perfect for anyone interested in fitness.

MateView GT

If you’ve got someone in your life who can’t get enough of gaming, you’ll secure major brownie points with this purchase. Huawei’s very first monitor made specifically for gamers, the MatewView GT takes the user experience to a whole other level. This 34” display computer has cinema level colour, so don’t be surprised if they end up getting lost in it over the Christmas holidays! Huawei are also offering a bundle purchase of the MateView GT and an Xbox gaming pass, if you want to go the extra mile.

Watch GT2 Pro

Created with sophisticated craftsmanship, this is one watch with infinite capabilities. Solid yet comfortable, this refined smartwatch does a whole lot more than just tell the time. You can play music, make a call, record your travel route so you never get lost, warn you when it’s going to rain, monitor your sleep, heart rate and stress levels and the list goes on! A stunning gadget that has over 100 workout modes, whose wrist will you be putting this on?

Get more for less with bundle deals!

In a bid to make spoiling your loved ones that little bit easier this year, Huawei has some bundle offers that will make sure you get more bang for your buck. There’s a Freebuds 4i & Band 6 bundle, which is perfect for music lovers and gym bunnies alike, as well as the MateView and FreeBuds Studio bundle that’s ideal for those who could do with improving their work from home setup

Running plenty of promotions in the run up to Christmas, explore the latest Huawei tech and up your game this Christmas. For more, visit the Huawei website or head to @huaweimobileIE on social media.