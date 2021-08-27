Here are three incredible experiences to do in Dublin this weekend

By Lynda Keogh

August 27, 2021 at 5:32pm

Sponsored

This weekend, you could be in with the chance of winning some amazing prizes - by simply answering the phone!

We've got the scoop on how you can win this weekend at one of these seaside locations...

A hike up Howth Head

If you're heading to Howth this weekend, why not hike Howth Head? The Cliff Path Loop takes about two hours to complete, and not only is it a great activity for winding down after a busy week but the views are unbelievable!

A 99 and a stroll down Dun Laoghaire Pier

One of the most perfect ways to spend the weekend, especially when the weather cooperates! Grab a 99 and head down Dun Laoghaire's East Pier. Breathe in the fresh sea air, get a glimpse of the wild seals at the end of the pier and enjoy the views.

This weekend, make sure to keep an eye out for a mysterious Mobile Booth!! You could win some seriously slick prizes!

Virgin Mobile have launched their Freedom Mobile Booth and it will be popping up in Dun Laoghaire on Saturday 28th August.

If you happen to be near the Freedom Mobile Booth and hear the phone ring inside, be sure to answer it - as you'll be in with the chance of winning some cool prizes. You could win anything from dry robes to body boards, tents or even a brand new mobile phone!

Remember if you spot the Freedom Mobile Booth and hear the phone ring, be sure to answer - Freedom is Calling!

Sounds pretty simple, right?

This browser does not support the video element.

Wander around The Phoenix Park and take in the Wildlife

The Phoenix Park is one of the largest city parks in Europe. There is plenty of space to explore and wander, and maybe even have a picnic. Just remember to bring all your rubbish home, as the park is home to a herd of almost 600 wild deer. Oh, and if you're really lucky you might even spot President Michael D. Higgins walking his dogs outside Áras an Uachtaráin.

 

 

Lead Image via Shutterstock

Freedom is calling with Virgin Mobile is all about celebrating as we enjoy being more mobile and getting out there doing the things we love, reuniting with family and friends and enjoying new experiences across the country. For more information on Virgin Mobile see www.virginmobile.ie.

