Here's a class couple's workout you can do at home with bae

If you live with bae, you're definitely seeing lot more of each other now. So, we're bringing you a couple's workout you and bae can do at home together.

We've teamed up with VITHIT as well as Caoimhe O'Dwyer and Jack Tuite to bring you some fun, simple and effective couple's workouts you can do together.

VITHIT is a low sugar, low calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health boosting teas.

So, here's the ultimate couple's workout that's ideal for killing some time at home and burning some energy.

To start off this couple's workout, you're going to go straight in with Narrow to Wide Hand Press Ups.

Do a press up with a narrow gap between your hands, followed by a press up with your hands spread out wider and repeat. There is a modified (knees on the ground) and harder (knees off the ground) version of this, as you'll see below.

Next, it’s Narrow to Wide Squat Jumps.

Again, there is a modified version, which involves stepping out to form the wide squat and difficult version which involves jumping straight into the wide squat.

Next, it’s Get Ups

Much like the Narrow to Wide Hand Press Ups, you can rest your knees on the ground if you opt for the modified version.

After that, it’s Side Lunges.

For the modified version, stay tall. For the harder version, reach your foot with the opposite arm.

Then, Half Burbee to Hold

The modified version of this involves stepping one foot forward followed by the other, whereas the harder version involves jumping straight into position.

To finish off this couple’s workout at home, go in with some Butterfly sit ups.

See below for the modified and harder version of this exercise.

The best thing about this couple’s workout is that there is no equipment needed. All you need is yourself (and your other half, of course).

We’ll be teaming up with VITHIT, the low sugar, low calorie drink packed full of vitamins to bring you more couple’s workouts like this one from Caoimhe and Jack in the weeks to come, as well as more HIIT workouts and pilates routines.

