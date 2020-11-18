Close

Here's another chance to nab a month's supply of VITHIT Sparkling and merch

By Brian Dillon

November 18, 2020 at 11:05am

Sponsored

We're giving another lucky Lovin Dublin reader the chance to win a month's supply of the brand new VITHIT Sparkling range along with some fab VITHIT merch. 

We are once again in lockdown. If you're looking for a little energy boost and something to motivate you to get moving, we have a prize you will definitely be interested in.

You may have seen that we recently launched a stunning giveaway as part of our partnership with VITHIT. Well, if you weren't the lucky winner of that one, we're giving you another chance! How generous of us, right?

VITHIT Sparkling is the brand new range of drinks packed full of health-boosting vitamins and teas. They are also low in calories and sugar. You might even say they are the ideal companion to one of our HIIT workouts.

We have teamed up with VITHIT as well as fitness coach Jack Tuite and pilates instructor Caoimhe O'Dwyer to bring you guys a series of simple, effective workouts to help you through the lockdown. And to celebrate this, we thought we would give away yet another month's supply of VITHIT's brand new Sparkling range along with some delightful merch to get you motivated.

Flavours include pink grapefruit lime, raspberry watermelon and mango pineapple. As you can imagine, it's a super tasty and refreshing range of drinks, ideal for a post-workout, walk or run refreshment.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize is fill out the competition form below and before you know it, some VITHIT Sparkling cans and other VITHIT merchandise might just be on the way to your house.

The brand new range is now available to but from VITHIT's online store, which you can check out here.

Make sure to check out week 1 and week 2 of our home workouts with VITHIT.

VITHIT is a low-sugar, low-calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health-boosting teas.

VITHIT is a low-calorie vitamin drink made with water, juice, tea, and vitamins. Each sparkling can contains 300 mg of healthy tea, less than 35 calories, and has no added sugar.

